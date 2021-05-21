Chicago P.D. season finale promo: Does Burgess die in Season 8, Episode 16?

Marina Squerciati has played Kim Burgess on the Chicago P.D. cast for years. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

A Chicago P.D. season finale promo is airing on NBC right now and it hints at bad news for Officer Kim Burgess.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 16 airs on Wednesday, May 26, and it will likely wrap up a storyline that began with the latest episode of the show.

Does Burgess die on Chicago P.D. finale?

At the very end of the episode called The Right Thing, Intelligence led a massive raid at quite a few different locations around Chicago. After clearing one building with her particular team, Officer Kim Burgess went off to the next one to act as an undercover and scout it for suspects in their case.

When Burgess pulled up to the building, she radioed in that she arrived and a man came up to her window. Before she could even react he had struck her through the window and dragged her out of the car. Burgess was then knocked unconscious and beaten by the man, who continued standing over her as the credits rolled.

It was an intense ending to an episode where we saw that the suspects are cold-blooded killers who have already murdered three young girls and the son of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller. Burgess was definitely in grave danger and the preview for next week doesn’t make her look and safer.

Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Samantha Miller on Chicago P.D., has been an interesting addition to the cast this season and the episode featuring the death of her character’s son really made her stretch as an actress.

Chicago P.D. season finale promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently airing for the Chicago P.D. season finale. It leads to more questions than answers, but it definitely has fans asking if Burgess is going to die on the Chicago P.D. finale.

Will Kim Burgess die on Chicago P.D. season finale?

There has been no announcement that actress Marina Squerciati is leaving Chicago P.D., so it remains unclear whether or not Burgess is going to survive Season 8, Episode 16. As we approach the final episode of the season, though, we can look back and see heavy foreshadowing in the fact that she was asked to name someone who would care for her foster kid if she is killed in the line of duty (that’s Adam Ruzek).

For fans who are worried about the fate of Burgess, Squerciati didn’t do anything to alleviate those fears when she made a recent post to her Instagram account. Below is that post, where she shares a picture of the Chicago P.D. cast that doesn’t have her in it.

“That’s a wrap on Season 8! Where’s Burgess? 🤔 Stay tuned for our INSANE season finale,” Squerciati captioned the photo.

Make sure to tune in for the May 26 episode of Chicago P.D. (called The Other Side) so that we can all find out the fate of Officer Kim Burgess.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.