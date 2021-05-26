Chicago P.D. season finale sneak peeks provide look at Burgess search

Ruzek may need to cross the line to save Burgess on the Chicago P.D. season finale. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. season finale has set up an intense storyline, with Officer Kim Burgess missing in action. Will Intelligence find her before it’s too late?

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Burgess was assaulted and abducted while the team was trying to track down two guys who had murdered three children and the son of Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller.

Samantha Miller is a new character on the Chicago P.D. cast played by Nicole Ari Parker, and she has given the entire police force a makeover. But will her by-the-book leadership style change after her son was murdered?

There are also serious concerns that Burgess could die in the Chicago P.D. season finale, made even worse by the season finale promo and a social media post from actress Marina Squerciati.

The Chicago P.D. season finale airs on Wednesday, May 26, and ahead of that, NBC has released several sneak peeks to give fans a good look at the episode.

Chicago P.D. sneak peeks for The Other Side

Below are a few Chicago P.D. sneak peeks that give fans a look at what is going to take place during the Season 8 finale. In the first one, we jump right into what was taking place while Burgess got abducted.

The drama continues in the next Chicago P.D. season finale clip. In this one, Burgess regains consciousness, and she starts trying to negotiate for her release. It becomes really tense.

Now it’s time to take a look at the other side of the equation in this episode. In the third clip, Trudy Platt lets Voight know that she is on hand to help Intelligence until they find Burgess. We then get to watch as Voight breaks things down and the team kicks its search into another gear.

As expected, Ruzek starts to lose it more and more as Burgess remains missing. In the fourth clip, we see that he is ready to start crossing some lines if it means that he can get her back safely.

Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 16

This final episode of the season could definitely end on a cliffhanger, especially since NBC already ordered Season 9 of the police drama. New episodes will begin airing in the fall of 2021 on NBC and likely pick up where this episode called The Other Side comes to a close.

Over the years, quite a few characters have left the Chicago P.D. cast, so we really hope that’s not going to be the case with the ending of Season 8. The cast seems to have really found a groove, and even though we may nit-pick about some of the storylines, things have been gelling really nicely.

As a reminder, the Chicago P.D. season finale begins at 10/9c on Wednesday, May 26. It might be worth watching the preceding episode one more time as well because that’s where everything was set up for the dramatic conclusion to the season.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.