The Traitors winner Lord Ivar Mountbatten calls out Meghan Markle over Sussex surname: ‘Completely incorrect’

Another day, another drama for Meghan Markle in what has become par for the course for her since she married Prince Harry.

This time, The Traitors winner Lord Ivar Mountbatten has spoken out against something Meghan said on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan had a rather awkward exchange with Mindy Kaling over her last name.

Meghan revealed she’s a Sussex now, not a Markle.

However, according to Lord Ivar, what Meghan said to Mindy was completely false.

After winning The Traitors with Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, and Dolores Catania, Ivar spoke out to correct Meghan.

The Traitors’ winner Lord Ivar Mountbatten calls out Meghan Markle over Sussex surname

For those not familiar with Ivar, he’s the second cousin of King Charles, so he knows how the monarchy names work. Speaking with Town & Country to dish all things The Traitors, Ivar was asked about Meghan’s show.

The conversation started when Ivar mentioned being on The Traitors with a last name like his. That (of course) led to the recent controversy surrounding Meghan and her surname.

“It’s interesting because she’s completely incorrect. Her family name is not Sussex, her family name is Mountbatten-Windsor. Her children are called Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor; they’re not called Archie and Lilibet Sussex because Sussex is a title,” he expressed to the outlet.

Ivar explained the difference between a family name and a title – which seemed to confuse Meghan.

“So, they are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but actually he’s Harry Mountbatten-Windsor and she would be Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor,” Ivar stated.

No, Ivar hasn’t had time to watch Meghan’s new show. He has been rather busy with The Traitors finale and reunion. However, Ivar didn’t seem too eager to check out the show, admitting it might not last long.

The assessment comes hot on the heels of With Love, Meghan being renewed for Season 2.

More Meghan Markle news

It’s been a headline-making week for Meghan, especially with the release of her show.

There have been mixed reviews of With Love, Meghan, with some fans calling her “the people’s Martha Stewart.”

Others, like The View hosts, had nothing positive to say about Meghan’s latest venture.

Prince Harry’s wife endured backlash for an International Women’s Day post featuring Princess Lilibet, saying Meghan and Harry didn’t put their daughter’s safety first.

Those are just a few things that Meghan has done this week that have people talking. There will no doubt be more next week as she continues to live her best life.

The Traitors is streaming on Peacock. With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.