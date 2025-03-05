With Love viewers call Meghan Markle ‘The people’s Martha Stewart’ after Netflix debut

Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix lifestyle series With Love has finally premiered, but reactions have been mixed, especially regarding her home organization tips.

Viewers were quick to poke fun at one particular moment in the first episode: Markle demonstrating how to transfer pretzels from one plastic bag to another, tying them off with a ribbon.

The scene sparked comparisons to Martha Stewart, but not in the way Markle might have hoped.

Some social media users sarcastically dubbed her “The People’s Martha Stewart,” suggesting that her domestic expertise is far less impressive than that of the legendary homemaker.

Critics argue that Markle’s approach to home organization feels superficial, performative, and overly simplistic.

The backlash raises questions about whether With Love will resonate with audiences or if it will be dismissed as an out-of-touch vanity project.

Viral tweet sarcastically compares Meghan to Martha Stewart

I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag…then label it. The people’s Martha Stewart! #WithLoveMeghan #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/snxhspZt7o — quick q’s (@quickqspod) March 4, 2025

The Martha Stewart comparisons stemmed from a viral tweet that mocked Markle’s Netflix debut, saying, “I’m so glad Meghan Markle has a new show on Netflix where I can watch her take pretzels out of a labeled bag and put them into a new bag… then label it. The people’s Martha Stewart!”

Many viewers found the pretzel demonstration laughable, contrasting it with Stewart’s decades-long career teaching sophisticated cooking, crafting, and home organization.

Stewart, who built an empire on her expertise, is known for her polished, skillful approach to homemaking.

Markle, by contrast, was criticized for presenting mundane tasks as though they were groundbreaking lifestyle tips.

Beyond the Stewart comparisons, some critics argue that Markle’s approach to lifestyle content feels inauthentic. One tweet reads, “This is the kind of woman who orders take-out, plates it and tells her guests it’s one of her favorite meals to make.”

They suggest that her attempt to position herself as a relatable homemaker rings hollow, given her lavish lifestyle.

“Wow…. Pretzels in plastic bags, what a fresh new idea? Thank you Migraine!” a tweet reads.

Others pointed out that the show’s tone appears overly curated and lacks the genuine warmth that has made figures like Stewart so beloved.

The Duchess under fire for plastic use

In addition to the Stewart comparisons, Markle also faced backlash for her excessive use of plastic in the show.

Viewers called out the irony of promoting an organized, eco-friendly lifestyle while unnecessarily transferring snacks between disposable bags.

“Markle saving the planet one plastic bag at a time, so much single use plastic when there is no need 😱”

Critics on social media argued that Markle’s method of repackaging items added more waste rather than reducing it.

Some questioned why a supposedly sustainability-conscious brand would encourage single-use plastics.

This contradiction only fueled further skepticism about With Love, with some reviews, such as Time Magazine, calling it a “performative” attempt at a lifestyle brand rather than a meaningful or practical one.

Despite the criticism, With Love continues to generate buzz, but whether it will be embraced by audiences or become a source of ongoing ridicule remains to be seen.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.