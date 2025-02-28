Prince Harry’s height takes center stage in new promo

Meghan Markle’s newest show will soon be available on Netflix, and she has been sharing bits and pieces of the new series on Instagram.

With Love, Meghan is the latest offering in Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal and it needs to be their saving grace.

The reportedly 100 million Netflix deal ends soon, and the royal couple need a win to extend it.

The new show features Meghan and some of her friends showcasing her lifestyle brand and her products for sale. It has eight episodes, each thirty-three minutes long.

Prince Harry appears in Meghan’s latest promotional video, and fans are commenting on it on social media.

In a surprising move, Meghan’s husband’s height takes center stage despite the other things she wants to promote in her video.

Royal family fans noticed how tall Prince Harry is beside Meghan

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot from the promo Meghan posted on Instagram.

In it, Prince Harry towers over his wife, Meghan, perfectly highlighting how tall he is next to his wife.

The fan said, “That man is too big for my girl. Like wtf is that height?”

That man is too big for my girl 🙈

Like wtf is that height? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GIaTCLfBsJ — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) February 27, 2025

Other fans commented, “Around 6ft 1in…he’s a tall one,” said one. Another said, “He’s definitely taller. Trudeau is said to be 6 2, and according to the last videos, Harry appeared even a bit taller next to him.”

Fans love Prince Harry’s height. Pic credit: @Le__Katerina/X

One fan asked a great question: “If he’s about 6’2″, how tall is our girl?” Another said, “Most tall men love petite women.”

Yet another fan said that Meghan “is minuscule…really, tiny tiny,” before speculating that their kids will follow Princess Diana’s lines and grow tall.

Fans cannot stop talking about Prince Harry. Pic credit: @Le__Katerina/X

Celebheights.com reports Meghan to be 5 ft 5in high, which is different from Prince Harry’s lanky 6ft 1in frame. If those numbers are correct, that is a whopping eight-inch height difference.

Prince Harry’s height may not be the only thing overshadowing Meghan

Newsweek reports that some important news about Prince Harry will drop just two days after Meghan’s show premieres on Netflix.

Some of Prince Harry’s private information related to his Visa case brought on by The Heritage Foundation will become available on March 6, 2025, just two days after With Love, Meghan’s March 4, 2025 launch date.

According to the outlet, “Defendant can provide these items with proposed redactions to Chambers within 14 days, no later than March 6, 2025.”

If any of his information makes the news, it will overshadow Meghan’s new show.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on March 4 on Netflix.