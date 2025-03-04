Mindy Kaling was a guest on Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, this week.

On Tuesday, March 4, all eight episodes of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series dropped on the streaming service.

The Office alum appeared in Episode 2, titled Welcome to the Party.

Mindy dropped by the home where Meghan was filming, which is not where she lives with Prince Harry, to plan a kid’s party.

However, it seems the actress got more than she bargained for when speaking with the Duchess of Sussex.

More importantly, Mindy got a lesson in the proper name to call Prince Harry’s wife.

Meghan Markle sets Mindy Kaling straight for calling her by the wrong name

The friends were having a good time chatting but Meghan had to correct Mindy at one point in the episode.

Meghan and Mindy were talking about their childhoods, and Meghan admitted she was raised on fast food and TV dinners.

Mindy joked, “People wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box.”

That was when the former actress had to correct Mindy on how she had been addressing the duchess.

“It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” Meghan expressed.

The Suits alum went on to add that it was important for her to have the same last name as her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’ It just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name,’” she spilled.

Mindy looked a bit confused, and who could blame her? In the public eye, Prince Harry’s wife is referred to as Meghan Markle.

‘Well, now I know and love it,” Mindy responded.

For those wondering, Meghan Markle’s official name since joining the Royal Family is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Even though Meghan and Prince Harry walked away from their Royal duties years ago, her title remains.

Mindy and Meghan discuss fashion on With Love, Meghan

In another clip from Mindy’s episode on With Love, Meghan, the two women discuss fashion. Mindy wanted to know about Meghan’s look.

Meghan called her style “high-low,” meaning she likes mixing high-end and lower-end clothes. Let’s just say Mindy was stunned to learn Megan’s pants were from Zara, her top was from Loro Piana, and her sweater was from Jenny Kane.

There’s no question that Mindy Kaling learned quite a bit about Meghan Markle when she filmed her show.

Have you watched With Love, Meghan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.