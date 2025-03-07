Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan renewed for Season 2 amid controversy

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

The announcement comes just days after the show’s initial debut on March 4, where it quickly secured the #7 spot on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 list. ​

Directed by Michael Steed, the eight-episode series is filmed in Montecito, California, where Meghan resides with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. However, the series is not filmed in their home.

The show marks Meghan’s first solo hosting venture under the couple’s multiyear Netflix deal, reportedly valued at $100 million. ​

In With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex explores various lifestyle topics, including cooking, baking, beekeeping, candle making, and entertaining.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She is joined by both old friends and new acquaintances, such as actress Mindy Kaling, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters.

Meghan Markle shares With Love, Meghan Season 2 teaser

Meghan celebrated the renewal on March 7 by sharing a teaser on her personal Instagram page, highlighting the sounds of chopping, stirring, and sizzling in the kitchen.

She captioned the post, “Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!” ​

According to PEOPLE, new episodes have already been filmed and scheduled for release this fall.

The publication notes that Steed will return as the director.

With Love, Meghan is a popular and controversial series

Despite its popularity, the show has received mixed reviews. Some critics have described it as “self-indulgent” and “pointless,” while others have praised Meghan’s return to her lifestyle blog roots, reminiscent of her former website, The Tig, which she ran from 2014 to 2017 during her acting career.

The mixed reception has not deterred Netflix from moving forward with the second season, indicating the streaming giant’s confidence in the show’s potential.​

The renewal of With Love, Meghan adds to the growing list of projects under the Sussexes’ partnership with Netflix. Previous collaborations include the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2024 documentary, Polo.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, viewers can expect more of Meghan’s personal insights and creative endeavors. Viewers can also expect more controversy, as the US-based royals remain polarizing figures, and many royalists have picked a side following Megxit.

The second season of With Love, Meghan is set to premiere this fall on Netflix, and if the first season reaction is anything to go by, millions will tune in.

With Love, Meghan Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.