Meghan Markle faces backlash for unconventional spaghetti-cooking method on Netflix series

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has sparked debate after the Duchess of Sussex debuted an unconventional method for cooking spaghetti.

The show, which premiered on Tuesday, offers viewers a glimpse into Meghan’s favorite recipes and hosting tips.

However, one dish, “skillet spaghetti,” has drawn criticism from food enthusiasts and Italian cuisine purists.

Instead of boiling pasta in a large pot of salted water, Meghan pours three cups of hot water over dry spaghetti in a skillet and covers it to cook.

Viewers were also surprised by her repeated use of the word “noodles” to describe the dish and her pronunciation of Parmesan.

The controversy has led to heated online discussions, with some questioning the dish’s authenticity and others defending the Duchess’s unique approach.

Meghan’s royal twist on pasta sparks backlash

Netflix paid a lot of money just to let us know Meghan Markle doesn’t know how to cook pasta pic.twitter.com/ZjBBnTumDo — Doggy Cap (@DoggyCapital) March 5, 2025

Many viewers reacted to a Facebook clip of the series to express their concerns about the dish, with some questioning how her children would reheat pasta in school.

“They can’t reheat spaghetti at school, so are her kids having cold, stale spaghetti for lunch?”

One commenter claimed that the improperly prepared pasta could pose health risks. “Boiling water poured over pasta/noodles will not ‘cook’ it so she’s possibly giving her family a toxic meal.”

Meanwhile, Italian food enthusiasts were particularly displeased, pointing out that the traditional way to cook pasta involves fully submerging it in boiling water.

Meghan’s casual approach to measurements, adding “three and a half cups of water, give or take” also raised eyebrows, as precision is often key in pasta preparation.

Others defended Meghan’s unconventional cooking methods, one commenter wrote, “Can’t believe all the nasty horrible unnecessary comments and all women I’m quiet sure at her age she knows how to cook pasta why all the hate she grew up poor so she has lots of experience of going without and making do.”

Meghan has received support from friends and collaborators. Actress and writer Mindy Kaling, who appears in the series, praised Meghan’s cooking skills, noting that the recipes were “really accessible,” per The Independent.

Kaling described her experience on the show as “probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life,” emphasizing Meghan’s warmth and hospitality.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix series is generating buzz despite backlash

As the saying goes, ‘all publicity is good publicity.’ Despite the backlash, With Love, Meghan continues to generate buzz, ensuring the show’s debut did not go unnoticed.

According to FlixPatrol, the series currently sits at 7th among the top TV shows.

Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan proves that she can draw viewership without mentioning the Royal family.

Rather than relying on royal drama, the show places Meghan at the center of a conversation about food, culture, and personal style.

Whether praised or criticized, her ability to command attention suggests she remains a powerful figure in entertainment and media on her own terms.

With Love, Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.