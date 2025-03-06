Meghan Markle shares rare insight into Archie and Lilibet’s accents

In a rare television appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, opened up about her family life and provided a glimpse into the linguistic quirks of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The interview, which will air on March 6, marks Meghan’s first daytime talk show appearance in three years.

During the candid conversation, she discussed her children’s accents, her relationship with Prince Harry, and her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess’ revelations offered viewers a personal look into her life in California, where she and her family have resided since stepping back from royal duties.

The interview coincided with the premiere of her lifestyle series, adding a promotional aspect to her media engagements.

Meghan’s insights into her children’s speech patterns reveal a blend of British and American cultures in their household.​

Meghan Markle breaks down Lilibet and Archie’s accents

Meghan revealed that her children have started to pick up certain British pronunciations from their father, Prince Harry.

She shared that despite having predominantly American accents, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, occasionally use British terms, such as pronouncing “zebra” with a British accent.

“They have these little moments where it comes out… and I think it’s adorable,” Meghan remarked, per US Magazine.

Archie was born in London in 2019, and the family relocated to California in 2020, welcoming Lilibet in 2021. There, the young royals have spent most of their lives in the United States

With Love, Meghan drops out of the Top 10 amid mixed review bomb

Meghan’s new Netflix series, With Love, is a lifestyle series that showcases Meghan engaging in various activities, from cooking to gardening, often accompanied by celebrity guests.

Despite initial excitement, the series has received mixed reviews.

Despite the criticism, Meghan expressed gratitude for the show’s early success. She shared on Instagram that With Love, Meghan had reached Netflix’s Top 10 in the U.S. within 24 hours of its release.

“For more recipes, fun and reasons to ‘Mmmm’, check out the show – which in just 24 hours is already in the Top 10! Thank you to all of you around the world who are tuning in!”

However, upon reviewing Netflix’s global charts by Monsters and Critics, the series is not listed in the Top 10 in the global, UK, and United States this week when writing this report.

If the series entered the Top 10 after its release, it dropped out soon after.

The series represents Meghan’s return to the lifestyle genre, reminiscent of her former blog, The Tig. It aligns with the launch of her new brand, As Ever, which features products like jams and herbal teas. ​

Post-Megxit, Harry and Meghan continue to be polarizing figures, which may explain the mixed reception of her series.

With Love, Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.