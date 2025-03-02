Meghan Markle surprises fans with a glimpse of Lilibet bonding with her ‘auntie’

Meghan Markle seems excited about launching her new lifestyle show on Netflix, which will be premiering soon.

Meghan’s baby, With Love, Meghan, her precious show postponed because of the California wildfires, is ready for an audience.

The Netflix show, consisting of eight episodes running just 30 minutes each, will drop March 4, but fans are getting some glimpses of Meghan’s home life ahead of the launch.

Meghan’s journey to becoming a lifestyle maven like Martha Stewart began with her original vision for American Riviera Orchard. It ultimately led to the creation of her final brand, As Ever.

While Martha started selling pies at an outrageous price to Connecticut homemakers, Meghan wants to make her mark with jams and jellies showcased in her With Love, Meghan show.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Along the way, fans have an up-close and personal view into Meghan’s home life, from Prince Harry’s height, to who Lilibet calls “Auntie.”

Meghan shares an uncommon photo of Lilibet with ‘Auntie’ Serena Williams

Meghan and Prince Harry have two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan’s rarely seen children are in stark contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are often in front of the cameras as paparazzi follow their every move in the public. To get ahead of that, Kate frequently shares photos of her children.

Meghan and Prince Harry take a different approach, and seeing their children in public photos happens rarely.

Meghan’s show is dropping on Netflix, which is changing, as she shares more about their lives on her new Instagram page, @meghan.

She recently shared a small video on her temporary Instagram feed. The footage showed Lilibet playing games with her “auntie.”

The first photo shows Serena Williams playing Candyland with Lilibet. The video montage captioned, “When the aunties come to celebrate…and to play! Love you, Serena Williams,” calls Serena an “auntie.”

Meghan Markle calls Serena Williams one of the ‘aunties.’ Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Another video screenshot shows a better angle of Lilibet tenderly putting a finger in her mouth as she contemplates her next move in Candyland.

Meghan Markle shares a rare image of her daughter Lilibet. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Seeing more of Meghan and her family life in her show With Love, Meghan will be great.

Fans will see Meghan’s take on parties in the series

The new series, With Love, Meghan, is filmed in Montecito, California and will show Meghan at home entertaining with her friends.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Mindy Kaling is on one of the episodes where Meghan shows how to celebrate a child’s party.

Meghan has shared several videos on her Instagram, giving details about the show.

Maybe Mindy will be on the same episode Serena Williams is on, since Meghan said “aunties” in her caption.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on March 4 on Netflix.