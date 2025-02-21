Get inside Meghan Markle’s exclusive birthday bashes as a friend tells all

According to a friend with firsthand knowledge, Meghan Markle knows how to throw a party without the usual fussiness and pretentiousness.

Meghan, who is trying to reinvent herself into a new modern Martha Stewart with her American Rivieria Orchard/As Ever lifestyle brand, is good at one thing, says a friend.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan’s new name change to As Ever is not going over well with her fans, who dislike the new moniker.

The name change is coming as her show, With Love, Meghan, is being pushed to a March 2025 premiere date so they can include coverage of the California wildfires and the good that Meghan and Prince Harry did there.

Now, one of Meghan’s friends, Mindy Kaling, is spilling some tea about Meghan and the lavish parties she throws ahead of With Love, Meghan’s premiere on Netflix.

Meghan knows how to throw a good party

Meghan attends her friends’ parties and knows how to throw lavish bashes for her loved ones. One friend, Mindy Kaling, recently learned some tips from Meghan.

Prince Harry’s birthday parties are usually star-studded, with guests including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Nacho Figueras, and even Oprah Winfrey.

While a party of A-listers sounds nice, Mindy says Meghan is great at throwing parties for kids and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits.

Mindy recently spoke to Time about a new project she is doing and said she is in an episode of Meghan’s new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan has shared on Instagram that the premiere is just a few short weeks away.

Mindy shared that while on maternity leave last year, her good friend Meghan called and asked her to film an episode of her show with her. Meghan wanted to cook for Mindy and show her how to throw a children’s birthday bash that wasn’t fussy or fancy.

Mindy told Time, “The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining. I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps. But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff. For kids’ parties, I usually just go to the party supply store and get paper things, which I don’t judge, and neither does she. But it was fun to learn simple ways to do a homemade kids’ party.”

Meghan knows how to throw in subtle yet elegant bits, such as using lamps instead of overhead lighting to create ambiance for a party, things that most never would think about.

She even gave Mindy a gift for coming out that day, including a basket of jams, hot sauces, and fresh produce. Mindy called Meghan “generous” because of the gift.

It will be great to see the episode and get more party tips from Meghan when the show hits Netflix.

Meghan speaks of memories she’s making today

Meghan shared another new Instagram post, this time of a memory board.

She wrote about the memories she’s making now, comparing them to those from memory lane. It will be good to see what is next for our favorite royal, Meghan.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on March 4 on Netflix.