Meghan Markle admits With Love isn’t even filmed in her own house

Meghan Markle has revealed that her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, was not filmed in her home, despite its intimate and personal setting.

The Duchess of Sussex, who relocated to Montecito, California, with Prince Harry after stepping back from royal duties in 2020, confirmed that production occurred at a nearby rental property instead of their family residence.

In the show’s first episode, Markle is seen preparing a guest room for her longtime friend and former Suits makeup artist, Daniel Martin.

While setting up the space, she candidly admits that the house featured in the series does not belong to her.

As she put her preparatory gifts for Daniel on a tray, she said, “And I’m putting this in here because this isn’t my house.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Markle continued, “Daniel’s going to be staying at my house, but I’m going to prep everything here as I would at home and bring it back to my house so I can have it there for him.”

Meghan Markle explains why she didn’t film Netflix series in her home

The Duchess did not add context as to why she wasn’t filming in her home in the series.

However, in a recent interview with People, she explained that she wanted to maintain her family’s privacy and keep their home as a sanctuary, separate from the demands of a television production.

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” Markle said.

“We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments—putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

The publication notes that the filming location is a rental property similar to her home.

Despite opting for an alternate location for most filming, Markle assured viewers that some aspects of her real home would still be featured in the series.

Scenes shot in the family’s chicken coop, garden, and orchard will give a glimpse into their private world while preserving the integrity of their personal space.

The lifestyle series marks Markle’s return to the spotlight in a new capacity, showing her passion for food, home, and hospitality.

Meghan Markle launched As Ever rebrand before the Netflix series

In addition to launching With Love, Meghan, Markle has also rebranded her lifestyle brand, now named As Ever, further cementing her foray into the world of culinary and home decor content.

The Duchess explained that her previous brand, American Riviera, a nickname for a neighborhood of Santa Barbara, limited her vision to products produced in the area.

As Ever is set to launch a curated collection of artisanal food products in Spring 2025, offering items such as Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging, Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb, Flower Sprinkles, and an assortment of herbal teas including Hibiscus, Peppermint, and Lemon Ginger.

The brand will also feature gourmet pantry staples such as Crepe Mix and Shortbread Cookies with Flower Sprinkles. Focusing on high-quality ingredients and elegant presentation, As Ever embodies Markle’s vision of thoughtful and refined living.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.