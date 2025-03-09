The View fans defend Meghan Markle after co-hosts call out Netflix show: ‘Leave her alone’

Several of The View co-hosts had issues with the new Meghan Markle Netflix series, prompting fans to rush to her defense.

Meghan’s new series, With Love, Meghan, premiered on the streaming platform last week to mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The Duchess of Sussex hosts and executive produces the series, which released eight episodes for Season 1.

All The View co-hosts except Whoopi Goldberg were present to discuss the new Netflix series.

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines had reasons for being disinterested in the series, and Joy Behar asked questions to gauge their reasons for liking or disliking the series.

Many fans seemed to have issues with others’ criticisms of the new Netflix series.

The View co-hosts called out With Love, Meghan

“Meghan Markle is trying to rebrand herself by treading on Martha Stewart’s turf,” Joy said to kick off their discussion of the Netflix lifestyle series.

The View played a clip where Meghan arranged fruit and snacks for her children while discussing being present as a parent. She took peanut butter pretzels from a plastic bag and put them into a plastic baggie, which she tied.

“I know that Daniel loves peanut butter. I’m still gonna label this; always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy,” she said.

In another scene, Mindy Kaling visited with Meghan and referred to her as “Meghan Markle” while they chatted.

“It’s so funny that you keep calling me Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” Meghan told her.

After the footage had played, Joy asked her co-hosts if the series was a “good fit” and mentioned that “Meghan haters out there” are always seeking reasons to slam her.

Alyssa clarified that she’s not a “Meghan Markle hater.” However, she called her out for teaching “how to put pretzels from one plastic bag to another plastic bag.” Alyssa said she’d prefer to see her in the Suits LA reboot.

According to Alyssa, Meghan’s presentation of “the tradwife aesthetic” isn’t “super relatable” for everyone. She admitted she likes Martha Stewart and feels her series is a “little more authentic.”

Sara also disliked With Love, Meghan, saying she needed someone to remind her that whatever she was doing “was going to be fine.”

“If you’re telling me to elevate or I’m gonna look and compare myself to what I don’t do, I’m definitely turning the channel,” she said, adding, “I don’t want any reason to say, ‘Everybody’s doing it better.'”

Sunny Hostin indicated she binged the Netflix series and “loved it” due to the crafting aspect. Sunny mentioned that she likes crafts, has a chicken coop at home, and used to follow the website that Meghan ran.

“She gives really good tips. I liked it,” Sunny said.

Fans told The View and ‘haters’ to stop criticizing

On Instagram, fans flooded The View’s clip featuring the co-hosts discussing the new Netflix series.

“Please stop judging this beautiful woman. Let her live her life,” a commenter wrote.

Another said, “I love Meghan. She’s very interesting and her show looks great.”

“Can we please leave her alone!?! Omg! She’s been viciously attacked already why are we continuing to pile on?” a commenter said.

“Sarah just has issues. Alyssa is naive to believe that Martha does it all herself. Let this woman do her thing. I like it,” another individual commented.

“Alyssa keeps saying she has nothing against Meghan, but criticizes EVERYTHING she has done. And nothing she says makes sense,” a commenter said.

Another individual mentioned that Ana Navarro made a “wonderful” point about Meghan and other shows or personalities people direct “hate” toward on social media.

“There’s all these people who hate Meghan Markle and then go watch the show so that they can post about how much they hate Meghan Markle,” Ana said, adding, “If you hate her so much, don’t watch the show.”

With Love, Meghan Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The View airs weekdays on ABC.