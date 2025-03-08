Sara Haines addresses snapping at Joy Behar on The View after producer said she could ‘go home’

After a rough start to her week, Sara Haines seemingly snapped at her co-host during an exchange on The View.

Haines recently appeared on The View’s podcast Behind the Table, where she spoke with executive producer Brian Teta.

Among the topics of conversation were politics and a fiery reply that Haines had to Joy Behar on a recent episode of The View.

It’s not uncommon for the co-hosts to disagree, bicker, and rile each other up, but sometimes things can get heated.

During the podcast, Teta mentioned he told Haines she could “go home” if needed due to her situation.

Haines’ remarks arrive soon after Joy clarified when she’s leaving The View and what she wants when she exits.

Haines recalled her rough return to The View

According to Sara Haines, she had been feeling awful for several days, and it first started when she was at church with her kids. Haines said they left to go to Sunday school, but she had to take them home so she could rest.

“I went home, and I got in bed, and I did not get out. That went on for well over 24 hours,” Haines said.

Monday’s episode of The View featured a co-host group of Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

While she was absent for Monday’s show due to illness, she didn’t stay out of work long.

She told Teta she “came back too soon” as she still wasn’t feeling 100 percent, but she could still work.

Haines said she hadn’t eaten or walked for two days, so any basic movement was strenuous when she decided to return to The View.

“My head’s always like, ‘How many hosts do I have today? Am I gonna be able to do the show?’ Then you were coming in, and I appreciate it, but then I saw you, I was like, ‘Oh, if you need to go home, you should go home,’” Teta recalled he told Haines.

Haines said, “It’s bad when everybody at work’s like, ‘You shouldn’t be here.'”

She also mentioned that the car ride into The View studio made her nauseous despite feeling better.

Sara was ‘on the edge’ during The View and snapped at Behar

Teta mentioned that he liked the “on-the-edge Sara” on The View after she returned.

“You were kind of worn down. You had no tolerance for anything,” he said, recalling her snapping at Behar about voters and President Donald Trump during a recent episode.

Teta mimicked Haines shouting at Behar with her reply and said he was like, “Whoa!”

“It came out stronger because I think my stomach was hurting at the table,” Haines told him.

“I kept thinking, ‘Church was one thing. Let’s not do this here,'” she joked about not feeling well on the show.

“Feisty, half-dead, zombie Sara,” Teta called The View co-host.

While he called that side of Haines “exciting” to see on the show, Haines is probably grateful to return to her healthy self and not feel like so much of a feisty, half-dead zombie.