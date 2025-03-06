Whoopi Goldberg warned by co-stars during The View after on-air mishap

Whoopi Goldberg celebrated a proud accomplishment on The View, but during her speech, co-stars had to intervene.

Viewers recently saw The View star alongside Oprah Winfrey at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Color Purple co-stars presented a tribute to Quincy Jones, who died in 2024.

Returning to ABC’s talk show, Whoopi shared that she’d also won an award, but not an Oscar.

Instead, it was an Audie. The Audie Awards recognize distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, during her announcement and discussion, co-stars had to warn her during a sudden moment.

The View stars reacted to Whoopi’s mishap on The View during her announcement

“I’m now gonna toot my own horn!” Whoopi announced, looking at her co-stars as she took over the show to speak for a few minutes.

She placed her Audie award, a triangular plaque inside a box, on the table, and audience members applauded.

“I was so honored to receive an Audie award,” she said, mentioning it was for narrating her Bits and Pieces audiobook.

“Oh, another award,” co-star Joy Behar remarked as more applause arrived.

Whoopi explained that the award was significant to her because when she was younger, she had dyslexia, and her mother read to her all the time.

“With audiobooks, other kids who are like me, or who were like me, have access to audio for school, everything,” she said.

As she continued to praise those involved in creating the audiobooks, she motioned with her hands and caused the box with the award to crash on the table.

Her co-stars gasped as they watched the mishap.

Seated next to Whoopi, Sara Haines quickly offered assistance as another co-star warned her, “Don’t break it!”

“This is why we can’t have nice things,” Sara told Whoopi, taking the award from her and standing it up near a coffee mug.

Whoopi told her co-stars how to address her

According to Whoopi, audiobooks have a pivotal role in her everyday life. While she touted them as a significant technological advance for other dyslexic individuals, she also praised their effect on her.

She explained that she told individuals at the Audie Awards ceremony involved in creating audiobooks, “You are what keeps me from going over the edge.”

“The books, whatever I’m listening to on any given day, I can calm myself to come out and really just have a really good, fun discussion,” she shared.

“It’s due to the audiobooks and the people that do this work,” Whoopi said.

The audience applauded after Whoopi’s announcement and her praise of the narrators, creators, and others involved in audiobooks.

“Do we call you an EGOTA now? EGATA?” Sunny Hostin asked during the moment.

In addition to the recent Audie award, Whoopi has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

“Whoopi will just do. Whoopi will do,” she told her co-stars.