Joy Behar scolded on The View after awkward money faux pas

Joy Behar received a talking-to from her co-hosts on a recent episode of The View after she asked about something she should not have to a guest.

Joy Behar has stepped up lately in her work as moderator of The View while Whoopi Goldberg has been on vacation or ill.

After Whoopi stepped out on the Saturday Night Live red carpet for the SNL 50th Anniversary special, she caught the flu and was absent on The View for a few days.

Joy, who moderates The View when Whoopi is gone, filled in for her as she does frequently.

Sometimes moderating seems too much for Joy, and she says things she should not say, and this happened again recently.

Governor JB Pritzker attended a taping of The View while Joy moderated and had to field some invasive questions.

Joy scolded on The View for asking about money

Joy Behar is old enough to know better than to ask someone about their wealth, but she did so recently in The View.

A previous segment showcased a feud on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about money, and money was on Joy’s mind as the governor sat down.

Joy said, “I was trashing billionaires, but you’re one of them, and I like you. They’re not all the way that I presented them. You are a billionaire, are you not?”

Some of the ladies, including guest host Ariana Debose, laughed, but Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin did not.

Instead, they stopped to scold Joy over her glaring faux pas with their esteemed guest.

Alyssa jumped on Joy as she said, “We don’t talk about money!” Then Sara asked, “Should we all talk about what we make?”

Then JB Pritzker said, “Yeah, you were just trashing the people talking about money on television.” They all laughed, and JB shared how he is asked about his money all the time.

The entire segment is available on The View’s YouTube channel and below.

Joy finished her part in My First Ex-Husband

Joy should have more time to relax now that her time on her play, My First Ex-Husband, has finished.

She played in the first segment of the three-segment play, and now Susan Lucci is taking over in the second part.

Susan accompanies Judy Gold, Cathy Moriarity, and Tonya Pinkins for the middle set of shows.

Joy missed some time on The View because of the play, as she and Whoopi took turns leaving their seats.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.