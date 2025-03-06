Joy Behar clarifies when she’s leaving The View

Joy Behar has enjoyed a lengthy career on The View, where she has discussed controversial topics with her co-stars, debated guests, and riled up viewers.

She’s appeared on the show for the most seasons of any of its co-hosts, making her a recognizable star from the show, along with Whoopi Goldberg.

Joy left The View once before, suggesting she would no longer participate in the television program.

However, that exit was brief, as she returned and has continued to appear through the most recent seasons.

Meanwhile, many wonder when she will officially exit ABC’s daytime talk show.

Joy recently addressed rumors about The View and clarified her plans for leaving.

Co-host talked about leaving The View with executive producer

Joy Behar appeared as a guest on Behind the Table, the weekly podcast hosted by The View executive producer Brian Teta, which features the co-hosts’ stars discussing topics from the show or other news.

During part of Joy’s conversation, she mentioned how she and Whoopi previously walked off set due to a “nonsensical conversation” with “ridiculous” guest Bill O’Reilly.

Teta said he wasn’t working there when this walk-off “moment that lives in infamy” happened. He mentioned she generally doesn’t like it when someone gets up from their seat and leaves like that.

“I was being propelled out of the seat,” she joked, adding, “and when I leave the show, I want you to include that in what they call a package.”

Teta chuckled but said he wanted to clarify that whenever she says something like that, rumors start that “she’s leaving.”

“When I do. Everybody leaves eventually. Even you will leave eventually,” she told him.

“But there’s no plans for you to go anywhere at the moment,” he stated, prompting her to clarify.

“No,” Joy said after pausing for a moment before answering.

Joy said she ‘Couldn’t care less’ about ‘crazy’ The View rumors

In another portion of their chat, Teta mentioned to Joy that there are all sorts of “crazy” headlines and news stories about her online.

He told her he tends to ignore them but referenced several that he called “absurd.” Among the fake stories Teta mentioned were gossip reports claiming The View fired her and Whoopi, that she got arrested at an airport, or is in a hospital taking her “last breaths.”

“So people believe that even though I’m on the air every day?” she asked him.

He explained that some fake stories about her get a lot of interest from people who buy into them.

“Does it bother you?” he asked her.

“No. I couldn’t care less,” she replied, adding, “How stupid are these people that they believe this?”

“I’m on the air every day, so I’m obviously not on a hospital bed, and I’m obviously not going to jail,” Joy shared.

Joy left The View due to ‘other things’ on her plate

Based on her earlier clarification, Joy’s not leaving The View anytime soon, but she did once before. In 2013, Joy left the show after appearing in its first 16 seasons, and it seemed that might be it for her.

At the time, a Deadline report indicated she would focus on other projects and maybe a talk show.

“It seemed like the right time. You reach a point when you say to yourself, ‘Do I want to keep doing this?’ There are other things on my plate I want to do — I’ve been writing a play, I’ve been neglecting my standup,” she said at the time.

However, Joy couldn’t stay away from The View for long as she returned in 2015 for Season 19. At the time of the news, a Variety report said the show was undergoing a co-host overhaul.

Many co-hosts later, Joy remains one of the show’s main stars, alongside Whoopi, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines.