Sara Haines sparks criticism with her ‘irritating’ advice

The ladies are encouraged to speak their minds on The View as part of the show’s premise: different generations of ladies share their experiences as they discuss various issues.

One of the co-hosts, Sara Haines, shared some advice on her Instagram account that had fans unhappy with her take on a particular subject.

Sara is everyone’s best buddy on The View, especially Whoopi Goldberg, who is always helping and being cheerful.

Sara seems to take this stance everywhere, including on her other shows, such as What Would You Do on ABC and her personal Instagram account.

Sara often shares her struggles with her children or discusses issues with her friends and their dating woes.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, fans have applauded her for her realness on social media, but this time, some call her take on a subject “irritating.”

Sara’s newest video has fans calling it a ‘little irritating’

Sara is known for posting about her friend and their dating dramas on her Instagram, highlighting how hard it is to date now and find that perfect someone.

A recent video has Sara talking about the differences in self-confidence and self-worth, and she says, “I’d encourage everyone to self-reflect.”

Sara undoubtedly meant well in her video talking about people’s self-worth and understanding the differences between that and being confident. Fans called her out on this video.

One fan questioned the advice that Sara tried to share with her fans, saying, “Is she a psychologist? I’m not sure about this.”

Another fan disagreed with Sara, asserting, “You should not question your self-worth. You are worth the world to your family and friends.”

Another fan did not like a phrase Sara often uses on her Instagram, telling her, “I think you need to drop the ‘I don’t know who needs to hear this right now but…’ It’s a little irritating.”

Sara shared how she ‘weaponized’ Santa against her kids

Sunny Hostin got into a debate with Sara recently over using Santa Claus and his naughty list to keep kids in line and behaving, and Sara shared her take on the behind-the-scenes podcast.

Sara decided, as Brian Teta, the executive producer of The View, called it, that it was necessary to “weaponize” Santa.

Sara feels her sons need a good scare to get them to behave, and Santa threatens to put them on the naughty list, which is a perfect scare, she shared on the podcast.

One thing that fans and critics alike can say about Sara is that she always puts her life out there for everyone to see, like it or not, and doesn’t seem like she’s stopping any time soon.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.