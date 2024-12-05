Sara Haines’ fans applaud her for ‘keepin’ it real’

Sara Haines recently took time out from her busy job at The View to share a touching Instagram post that had fans talking.

The View had some controversy earlier in the week when three ladies, including Sara Haines, were unexpectedly missing from their seats when the show aired.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were absent, causing The View’s executive producer, Brian Teta, to scramble to find replacements.

The ladies on The View have been under scrutiny due to their absences and the infighting between Sunny Hostin and others like Whoopi Goldberg.

Sara has been extra careful to put a positive spin on her life on Instagram since any negativity seems to go viral, but she took time to share some realness.

Sara shared that she recently took her kids to a Polar Express event and showed all the smiles from her children, but the behind-the-scenes reactions were vastly different.

Sara Haines told her fans what that day was actually like with her kids

Sara took the time to share what happened when she took her kids, Alec, Sandra, and Caleb, to a unique Christmas activity.

She initially shared a post of kids playing happily, with everyone laughing and smiling while they were at the Polar Express activity.

Then she shared a video of her revealing what happened that day, with the caption, “Your daily reminder that Instagram is NOT reality.”

That day, Sara was without her husband, Max Shifrin, and had to shepherd her three young children in the rain to the event.

Sara described the mayhem at the event, saying, “I’ll send you home in an Uber,” at one point when she said she was “losing her mind.”

Once there, crew members asked her if she wanted a photo of her children, and she told her kids, “Look at all the other families: they are happy, so put a smile on your face now!”

Fans loved that Sara was open and ‘keepin’ it real’ during her follow-up post

Fans started to comment as soon as Sara shared the reality of that day with her kids at what was supposed to be a fun event.

One said, “Sara, you are a great Mom.” At some point, everyone can relate to wanting to send their kids home in an Uber.

Another fan said, “Thanks for keepin’ it real, sista!” another thanked Sara and reiterated that all moms try their best.

Another fan applauded Sara for “Always keepin’ to real!”. One last fan said, “Sara, what I love about you is how honest you are.”

It was a breath of fresh air to see Sara lay it all out for the entire Internet to see what was behind that Instagram post that looked all rosy.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.