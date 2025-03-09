Meghan Markle accused of ‘reckless’ parenting as she unveils new photo of Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle is facing some harsh criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex has released a never-before-seen photo of her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Meghan unveiled a photo of Lilibet posing on a boat with her father, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

The photograph was shared as part of an Instagram carousel, which Meghan captioned, “Happy International Women’s Day!”

“Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision,” the caption continued. “Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meghan also included some photos of herself with her mother, Doria Ragland, and one of herself and Prince Harry frolicking in the sand along the water.

In the third slide, Princess Lilibet sat cuddled up in Prince Harry’s lap as he kissed her head.

The father-daughter duo appeared to be on the water, seated in some type of boat.

Meghan Markle is under fire for ‘shockingly careless’ parenting

After Meghan shared the now-viral photograph, her critics took to social media to bash her parenting skills.

Meghan’s critics took aim at her and Prince Harry on X (formerly Twitter) by pointing out that Princess Lilibet wasn’t wearing a life jacket while traveling in a boat.

X user @MeghansMole posted the photo along with a throwback pic of Meghan and her son, Prince Archie, riding in a car.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle never have the basic necessities for child safety which makes me question if they are parents 🤔



Where are the car seats? Where are the life vests?



Do any children even live with them? pic.twitter.com/XuZO6WCaNE — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 9, 2025

In the snap, Archie wasn’t wearing a seatbelt—another observation that had Meghan and Harry’s critics in a tizzy.

The caption of the post read, “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle never have the basic necessities for child safety which makes me question if they are parents.”

“Where are the car seats? Where are the life vests?” the X user asked.

Others in the comments section shared the sentiment, harshly criticizing Meghan’s parenting.

As one critic pointed out, “They’re not even wearing seatbelts and life vests. Reckless.”

“Any normal parents would naturally prioritize their children’s safety, yet time and time again, those basic necessities are nowhere to be seen,” wrote @CandidCoverage.

“Either they’re shockingly careless, or there’s something they’re not telling us,” they added.

Meghan’s critics called her out for neglecting to put a life vest on Princess Lilibet. Pic credit: @MeghansMole/X

Another disparager called Meghan and Harry a “disgrace” to parenthood.

A third X user accused Meghan of “child neglect” for not putting a life vest on Lilibet.

Meghan’s Netflix series was picked up for a second season

Despite the harsh backlash Megan received for her latest Instagram post, the Duchess of Sussex has been proudly making the rounds as she continues to plug her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Most recently, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she was introduced as Meghan Sussex for the first time publicly.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Meghan’s surname has become a topic of contention ever since she corrected actress Mindy Kaling during Episode 2 of With Love, Meghan.

After Mindy referred to her as Meghan Markle, Meghan intervened, telling her, “It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now.”

As Meghan explained, sharing the same last name as her children is something meaningful to her.

“You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children,’ It just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name,’” Meghan shared.

With Love, Meghan sparks controversy among viewers

Meghan’s lifestyle show has received mixed reviews.

Meghan’s critics have dubbed her “the people’s Martha Stewart,” mocking her for transferring pretzels from one plastic bag to another and for using so much unnecessary single-use plastic.

Additionally, critics have slammed the Los Angeles native for filming the series in a rented house, creating confusion about her actual legal name and, most recently, the unconventional way she cooks pasta.

But despite the controversy surrounding it, With Love, Meghan quickly shot to #7 on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 list following its March 4 debut.

It has been renewed for Season 2, as Meghan recently announced on Instagram.

Meghan shared some ASMR snippets from Season 2 in the Reel and teased, “Oh, how I love ASMR!”

“If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life!”

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.