Kate Chastain responds to Dolores Catania’s claims she broke the rules on The Traitors

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has reacted to Dolores Catania calling her out for breaking the rules on The Traitors.

Dolores became the first Bravo star to win The Traitors this week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took home the Season 3 prize money along with Gabby Windey, Dylan Efron, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Following her win and The Traitors’ reunion, Dolores was doing press and mentioned how Kate’s actions forced a change on the show.

“I heard Kate Chastain learned how to talk to her friends with the clicker, and so they took it away from everyone,” Dolores expressed, speaking to Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea.

The Traitors contestants don’t have their phones at all during filming.

It seems that Kate found a way to get around the rule of no communication with the outside world by using her TV remote.

Kate Chastain reacts to Dolores Catania’s claims

The clip of Dolores sharing how Kate broke the rules, forcing future contestants like herself to suffer, was posted on the official Page Six Instagram Page.

Yes, Dolo and other cast members have to physically change the TV channels now instead of using a clicker.

@dolorescatania reveals how @kate_chastain ruined Scotland experience for all future “Traitors” stars 👀📱,” read the caption on the IG post.

Kate soon popped up in the comments section to reply to what Dolores had to say. In true Kate fashion, she had no problems with what she did and hilariously owned her actions.

“Awww I love @dolorescatania. What can I say…..I had a lot of time while sequestered to figure things out 🤷‍♀️,” Kate wrote.

Kate makes a coy statement. Pic credit: @virtualrealitea/Instagram

There you have it, The Traitors fans; Kate did, in fact, break the rules when she was filming the hit Peacock show.

Is anyone really surprised Kate found a way to get around the rules?

Dolores gives Kate mad props

Even though Kate’s actions mean she didn’t have a clicker, Dolores has nothing but love for the Below Deck alum.

“Kate Chastain is so smart,” the RHONJ star spilled, adding, “She is so smart and brilliant and funny.”

Those wondering how Kate used a TV remote to talk to the outside world, Dolores believes Kate was using YouTube to email people while she was sequestered on The Traitors.

It’s safe to say there’s never a dull moment when Kate Chastain is involved. Perhaps we will see her back in Scotland for The Traitors Season 4.

In the meantime, congrats to Dolores Catania on her big win, and we hope to see her back on our TV screens soon.

The Traitors Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock. Below Deck and The Real Housewives of New Jersey are on hiatus on Bravo.