Kate Chastain has a new Bravo show: Here’s what it is and how to watch

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain remains a pivotal part of the Bravoverse five years after leaving the hit yachting franchise.

Kate became a fan favorite on Below Deck thanks to her wit, humor, sarcastic nature, and bond with Captain Lee Rosbach.

Since her exit in 2020, Kate has had a few other shows on Bravo, including Bravo’s Chat Room and Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate.

The former chief stew also appeared on the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show alongside Aesha Scott to give her two cents on each episode.

After a very successful two-season stint on The Traitors, Kate fans were wondering what she would do next, especially now that she’s a mom.

We now have that answer, thanks to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, who shared a tease about it.

What is Kate Chastain’s new show?

Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo with Kate Chastain is the Below Deck alum’s new show. Kate is the host of the new talk show that dishes the good, the bad, and the ugly in the Bravo world.

The show is an interactive Bravo Insider original series in which Kate has various conversations with Bravoleberties. In true Kate fashion, no subject is off limits, and the former chief stew won’t hold back from getting the dirt.

According to the website, Bravo fans will play a big part in the series, much like on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Kate and her current Bravo guests will break down all the latest gossip in the Bravoverse and more.

Kate’s first guests were Dolores and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

How to watch Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo

Although we think this would have been a great show to air on Monday nights after Below Deck Down Under, that is not the case. Instead, Kate’s new show is a digital series available to Bravo Insiders only.

The site for the new show indicates it will be released monthly. Three episodes, varying in length, are currently available.

Here’s the problem with the way Bravo has handled this new show.

You must be a Bravo Insider, but the show is only available to a few select insiders right now. Others need to get on a waitlist. It’s frustrating because we couldn’t even get on the waitlist to watch Bravo Bravo F’ing Bravo.

Kate has yet to announce the show or speak about her venture, so we’re hoping the format of where we can watch changes soon. Otherwise, this will be a big bummer for fans and a waste of Kate’s talents.

There is some good news for Kate fans. As Monsters and Critics reported, Kate teased her next reality TV stint after appearing on RHOP, which is legit.

Keep checking back for more details on Kate Chastain’s new Bravo Digital series.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.