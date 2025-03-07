Below Deck Down Under spoilers: The aftermath of Johnny’s jet ski accident brings crew chaos

Below Deck Down Under spoilers for Season 3 Episode 6 tease the fallout of the cliffhanger from Episode 5.

The episode ended with the jet skit that Deckhand Johnny Arvanitis and charter guest India were on tipping over, dumping them in the water.

This came after Deck/Stew Adair Werley mentioned to Bosun Wihan Du Toit the jet ski might have a leak and suggested it not be used.

However, Wihan ignored her concerns, sending Johnny out on the jet ski with the guest.

It didn’t take long for Johnny and India, who can’t swim, to tumble over.

There was no next-on preview as the show ended with To Be Continued, but Bravo has given us a sneak peek at how the accident plays out.

The aftermath of Johnny’s accident brings crew chaos on Below Deck Down Under

In the preview, things pick up right where they left off with India and Johnny in the water. Johnny does a great job of keeping India calm while holding on to her and signaling for help.

Wihan and another charter guest soon realize the jet ski tipped over. The bosun makes a beeline for Johnny and India, where India hopes on his jetski, and Wihan brings the guests back to the yacht.

It’s pretty clear that the leak Adair mentioned was, in fact, dangerous, just like she said.

Back on the Katina, Captain Jason Chambers runs to help the guests get off the jet ski so Wihan can go back for Johnny. The captain learns India got cut on some coral, but she’s not bothered by it.

Seriously, charter guests have lost their minds over a cut in the past. India, though, is as nice as can be as Chief Stew Lara Rigby helps clean the cut.

What India did make sure happened was that Captain Jason knew Johnny was a rockstar, and she felt safe even after the jet ski tipped over.

Trouble looms for Wihan

Still in the water, Johnny informs Wihan that the jet ski has a leak and needs to be towed back.

Captain Jason gets an update on the accident. Then, he rallies the deck team and engineers to help get the jet ski on the yacht.

It’s a struggle because there’s water in it, which needs to be emptied ASAP before the jet ski is ruined. Captain Jason isn’t happy at all, and neither is Johnny.

“This is a f**king disaster. Everybody’s safe. But obviously, the jet ski’s been leaking. We should have definitely checked it before giving it to the guests. The deck team f**ked up,” Johnny says via his confessional.

Johnny’s not wrong, and we know Captain Jason will have someone’s head for this massive mistake.

Here’s hoping Adair reveals to Captain Jason exactly what happened calling out Wihan like she does to Harry Harry Van Vliet in the preview.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Below Deck Down Under viewers have changed their tune about Johnny. All signs point to the next episode, only making fans like him more.

Make sure to tune in to see what happens to the deck team after the guests leave, as they feel Captain Jason’s wrath over the jet ski accident.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.