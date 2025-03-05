Gabby Windey married girlfriend Robby Hoffman, reveals very special wedding date

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey has put her single days behind her with the news she’s now a married lady.

Gabby wed her girlfriend, comedian Robby Hoffman, in a secret wedding earlier this year.

In separate Instagram posts, Robby and Gabby announced they are officially hitched.

Each post featured a carousel of photos and videos from their special day.

No, they were not identical, so their followers got to see several moments from the wedding.

There were smiles all around as the newlyweds shed light on their very intimate Vegas wedding.

Gabby Windey secretly married girlfriend Robby Hoffman

The Traitors and The Bachelorette star wore a form-fitting long white lace dress, while the comedian donned black pants and a white button-down shirt.

“Husband and wife!! 1/11/2025 🥂💍” was the caption on Gabby’s Instagram share.

Robby opted for a different caption, which showed love for Gabby.

“Ya boy off the market for life I love my wife !!!! 1.11.25 🥂,” read the caption.

The comments section of Gabby’s IG post featured a few famous faces sharing their happiness for the couple.

Gabby’s The Traitors costars Chrishell Stause and Dolores Catania kicked things off, gushing over the good news.

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay and RHONJ star Teresa Giudice also expressed their congrats to the newlyweds.

Gabby and Robby open up about their wedding

Along with their Instagram posts, Gabby and Robby spoke with Cosmopolitan about their nuptials. The 20-minute Las Vegas ceremony included a dance down the aisle to Chappell Roan.

They also shared the wedding came about because of the LA fires. When they had to evacuate from the fires, Gabby and Robby headed to Las Vegas.

When they arrived in Las Vegas, they were given a penthouse suite that looked like a honeymoon suite. This prompted the idea of marriage, something Robby has wanted since meeting Gabby.

“We had just evacuated from the fires. Literally cue Rihanna, ‘We found love in a hopeless place. What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other,” Gabby expressed.

Robby pulled off an official proposal, per Gabby’s request, and they put together the wedding in a couple of days. The newlyweds had no expectations other than they always knew their wedding would be just the two of them.

In the end, their big day was more than they could have ever imagined.

“We had no expectations. We just had love and openness,” Robby shared.

2025 is proving to be a good year for Gabby Windey, who married Robby Hoffman on January 11, making their anniversary on 1/11 each year.

The Bachelor Nation alum also returned to reality TV in January on The Traitors.

On Thursday, March 6, The Traitors fans will find out how Gabby did on the show. A reunion show will follow The Traitors’ season finale, which means we will likely learn more about Gabby’s wedding, so make sure to tune in.

Congrats to Gabby and Robby on their marriage!

