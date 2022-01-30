Tayshia Adams, Salma Hayek, Britney Spears and more celebrities brighten the winter in glowing sunshine yellows

Stars like Tayshia Adams, Salma Hayek, and Britney Spears have found a way to brighten their wardrobes during the dreary winter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Winter has been here for more than a month but the celebrity world isn’t letting the cold temperatures affect their mood.

From reality stars like Kenya Moore and Tayshia Adams, to actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, and Kate Beckinsale, to former supermodel Heidi Klum, yellow seems to be a dominant color in the palette of glamorous and physique-revealing outfit choices.

Whether its showing off their skin in tiny bikinis or going full-on glam with some truly jaw-dropping looks, celebs all over the country have ensured that the bitterness of winter doesn’t dampen their spirits.

And with such vibrant colors to brighten their looks, their followers can’t help but experience a little extra sunshine too.

Here is a look at some of the best sunshine yellow tones from this year so far.

Salma Hayek

Although not current photographs from this year, Salma Hayek still managed to give fans an eye-full of golden glow when she posted a series of stunning throwback pics to her Instagram account recently.

The House of Gucci actress, 55, had the internet reminiscing about warmer months ahead with her wonderfully-cheery post, sharing multiple shots of herself dressed in various yellow outfits, captioning the series with, “Im taking you in a #yellow submarine into #tbt 😜.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with a shot of herself in her Frida Kahlo character, wearing a yellow-and-black shirt with gold jewelry, and other shots in which she wore a yellow sweater, yellow swim flippers, and various yellow gowns, Salma really also wowed in some stylish gowns.

The actress has been nominated for one Academy Award, earning her Oscar nod for her portrayal of the artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 motion film entitled Frida.

Britney Spears

The queen of pop herself joined in on the yellow theme when she wore a teeny tiny yellow bikini for a trip to Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The Slave 4 U singer, who turned 40 in December, absolutely slayed in a checkered-white-and-yellow bikini that just barely covered up her intimate areas.

Britney posted a short video of herself sunbathing in the swim wear while giving a nice panorama shot of the views of the island, which only served to enhance the summery vibes.

She later posted two more video clips of herself wearing the bikini, showing off her butt in the third part of the series while telling fans “…. I’m bringing such a delicate feature to the screen this summer …”

Britney recently scored a major win in court over her ongoing conservatorship battle, finally seeing the end of her years-long entrapment this fall when her conservatorship ended.

Kenya Moore

Although the RHOA star does know a thing or two about how dramatic and hectic life can be, the 51-year-old proved that even the hardest of seasons can’t stop her from filling her days with sunshiny thoughts.

Kenya truly defied her age in the soft yellow gown that showed off her toned figure.

The star departed RHOA in 2018 but it was announced just this past fall that she would be returning to the show for season 14.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union, 49, showed off her ability to rock the color yellow with a gorgeous, flowy, yellow gown that had the stars’ toned legs on display.

The stunning attire, which was embellished at the top with a leafy design that was clasped together with a gold ring, had the former America’s Got Talent judge standing out against the blue sky behind her.

Gabrielle’s choice of outfit was not only reminiscent of summer days but also held special meaning for the entertainer after she went through a trauma-filled 2019-2020, during which she was reportedly fired from AGT after just one season.

Weathering a rocky couple of years, the actress appeared to have come out the other side and used the yellow gown to celebrate seeing the light once again.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale took up the yellow challenge, giving the internet some much-needed rays of sunshine in a brilliant yellow skirt suit complete with a matching yellow crop top.

The Underworld actress, 48, looked as trim and fit as she did twenty years ago in the figure-hugging ensemble as she posed for a series of shots alongside her beloved cat Clive.

Kate recently portrayed a homicidal bouncer who uses a shock vest to snap her out of moments of rage in the film Jolt.

She has been nominated for multiple People’s Choice Awards over the years and won for Actress of the Year at the 2016 London Critics Circle Film Awards.

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams nailed it with the sunshine yellow outfit this month, wearing a beautiful collection of pieces for a series of glowing pics on Instagram.

The former Bachelor contestant, 31, was a vision in buttery gold as she strolled the streets of New York.

Tayshia was on season 23 of The Bachelor along with season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise before nabbing her own spot on The Bachelorette in 2020 when she replaced Clare Crawley.

Despite choosing a winner and getting engaged at the end of the season, Tayshia and her now-ex Zac Clark decided to part ways the following year.

Reese Witherspoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) Actress Reese Witherspoon, 45, chose a bright yellow, tight-fitting dress for her social media nod to summer, captioning the bright pic with, “Sometimes you have to bring your own sunshine to the party. ☀️☀️☀️ IYKYK.”

Reese also shared an adorable shot of herself holding her dog as the two twinned in matching black-and-white striped sweaters.

The star, who got her acting debut at age 14 in the film The Man in the Moon, has seen a non-stop career trajectory over the years and has dominated the screen in an array of movies.

She took home the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2006 for her portrayal of singer June Carter Cash.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, brought the sun to Instagram with a post that showed her wearing a sleek, ankle-length yellow dress with a square-cut line across the top.

The multi-talented entertainer paired the look with some matching yellow high heels and kept her naturally-curly hair free.

Tracee is the daughter of famed singer Diana Ross.

The singer/producer/actress paid an emotional tribute to her long-running sitcom Black-ish recently, writing in her own words for Entertainment Weekly, “After eight seasons, we’re now saying a beautiful goodbye.”

Tracee was nominated multiple times for her role on the show and is now up for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Heidi Klum

Former supermodel Heidi Klum, 48, was feeling the yellow vibe when she turned some heads in a revealing sunny gown with a strikingly high leg slit and swooping criss-crossing straps running from the top of her back to one side of her toned abdomen.

Heidi had no trouble showing off in the flashy gown, posting a video to Instagram in which she made sure to give the camera every single angle of her insanely fit physique.

Having enjoyed time on AGT as a judge for several seasons, the leggy beauty departed the reality show and moved on to running the popular series Making the Cut with her friend Tim Gunn.

Cardi B.

Rocking the look that perhaps kick-started the entire yellow trend, Cardi B. absolutely stunned in a flashy yellow gown back in the late fall for her appearance on the 2021 VMA’s.

The talented rapper, 29, recently bought a lavish new home in New York and took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

Cardi is set to have a busy year ahead, with an upcoming album in the works along with delving into some acting for a yet-to-be-announced film.