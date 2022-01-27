Tayshia Adams stuns in yellow during NYC stroll, The Bachelorette fans take notice

Tayshia Adams, Bachelor Nation fan favorite, is out and about in NYC. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum and fan favorite, Tayshia Adams made the people on the streets of New York City stop and look this past week as she walked past them.

Dressed in an all-yellow outfit combination, Tayshia looked gorgeous as she strolled around the Big Apple.

What did Tayshia Adams wear?

Everything Tayshia wore was yellow in color except for her shoes, clutch, and jewelry. Her shoes, which were pointed boots, were white in color and came from the brand Jimmy Choo. Tayshia carried a white clutch as well.

Tayshia’s jewelry and fingernails were both painted emerald green to match each other. The jewelry she adorned was a Logan Hollowell ring.

Tayshia sported a wide-legged yellow pair of dress pants with a slightly darker colored yellow cropped, ribbed sweater, and a synchronized yellow blazer jacket draped over her shoulders.

She walked with confidence and purpose through the city and smiled at passersby and onlookers as she went.

Bachelor Nation loved Tayshia Adams’ look

Tayshia captioned her Instagram post with one icon — a pot of honey.

Her fans on Instagram also couldn’t get over the fashion statement and were thrilled to see Tayshia look so confident and happy.

One fan commented and said, “My lil daisy.”

Another wrote, “Gorgeous” and put a gold star next to her comment.

Comments about Tayshia’s yellow outfit look. Pic credit: @tayshia/Instagram

Tayshia, now an influencer and ever-popular among Bachelor Nation, had a rough breakup with Zac Clark, who won her heart and final rose on her season of The Bachelorette.

However, the couple split up back in November, when Tayshia broke off her engagement with Zac.

What happened with her and Zac?

When interviewed by Kaitlyn Bristowe during The Men Tell All of Michelle Young’s season, Adams nearly broke down.

She told Kaitlyn and viewers, “All in all, all I have to say is that I’m heartbroken. But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I’m not sure what the future holds.” After that, Tayshia ran off stage.

It was hard for fans to see her so upset.

Bachelor Nation loves Tayshia and it seems as if she has been moving forward on her own now, poised, with a bounce in her step and a smile on her face.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.