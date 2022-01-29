Kenya Moore shines ‘brightest’ in bright yellow, silky slip dress

Kenya Moore knows how to stay bright and trendy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kenya Moore is a lot of things — Real Housewives of Atlanta star, pageant queen, mom, and a true trendsetter when it comes to what she wears.

While Kenya may be known for kicking up quite a bit of drama on RHOA during her time on the show, there’s no denying that she keeps up with the latest trends, as she proved recently while showing off a photo of herself wearing one of the hottest winter colors this season — bright yellow.

Kenya Moore dazzles in bright yellow slip dress

In a sultry photo shared earlier this week, Kenya Moore showed off every curve and ample cleavage in a silky, yellow slip dress with tiny spaghetti straps.

The former Miss USA still knows how to strike a pose with one arm up and resting behind her head and a knee bent to create a sleek silhouette.

Kenya captioned the photo, “Always be the brightest ⭐️ Happy Sunday!”

And the brightest she certainly is while looking longingly into the camera for the stunning shot.

Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton spark RHOA rumors

While Kenya is a vision in yellow, her latest photo could serve as a distraction from the recent Real Housewives of Atlanta rumors in regard to her possibly former friendship with brand new peach holder, Marlo Hampton.

It seems that their friendship took a turn for the worse after it was revealed that Marlo would finally be getting a full time spot on the Bravo hit for the upcoming season.

Last month, Marlo unfollowed Kenya on Instagram and then followed up with a shady post about how she will unfollow a “draining soul” in a post that was likely aimed at Kenya.

Kenya and Marlo are both no strangers to drama and have famously clashed with each other in previous seasons of RHOA. However, with Cynthia leaving the show and Marlo getting promoted, not to mention their big reconciliation last season, this new drama between the former friends is a bit of a surprise.

Though we don’t know when Season 14 of RHOA will premiere, the official cast announcement was made in October 2021 and filming is still underway. It won’t be much longer before fans of the show get a better look at all the drama that has been teased recently between Kenya and Marlo, not to mention how the dynamics of the group will change without Porsha Williams or Cynthia Bailey around.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.