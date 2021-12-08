RHOA: Marlo Hampton posts about ‘draining souls’ after unfollowing Kenya Moore

RHOA stars Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore have seemingly stopped being friends again. Pic credit: @marlohampton/Instagram, @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore’s budding friendship has seemingly ended shortly after mending their longtime feud.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars recently began filming for season 14. Although fans have yet to see a trailer for the show’s latest installment, Hampton and Moore have already hinted at what’s in store.

During Season 13, the co-stars rekindled their friendship following several blowups on the show. However, Hampton and Moore recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore’s social media beef

On Monday, December 6, Hampton, 45, posted a quote on her Instagram account. In her Instagram Stories, she posted a meme about setting boundaries. According to the post screenshotted from The Peach Report Daily’s account, Hampton said she was willing to “unfollow” anyone with a “draining soul REAL quick.”

The screenshot from the fashion stylist came after she and Moore stopped following each other on Instagram. Although Hampton didn’t post the photo on her timeline, multiple RHOA fans discussed the pair’s friendship underneath The Peach Report’s post.

Pic credit: @justchantel_/Instagram

“The friendship wasn’t rooted in authenticity…it was rooted in spite of another person and that’s why it didn’t last,” one fan noted.

Pic credit: @jdc.473/Instagram

“I was rooting for them,” another shared.

Kenya Moore recently said she and Marlo Hampton were ‘in a good place’

When Moore joined the RHOA cast in season 5, she and Hampton started out as friends. At the time, the friend of the Housewives was in the midst of a feud with NeNe Leakes. However, the pair’s relationship changed during season 9 when Hampton made a comment about Moore’s estranged mother. Since then, they’ve argued countless times on RHOA.

In season 13, Hampton and Moore decided to end their feud. The Glam It Up Inc CEO wanted a better relationship with her co-star amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore also explained that she and Hampton were both in different spaces in their lives when they became friends again. During her interview with The Jasmine Brand, the Dancing With the Stars alum gave an update on where they stand in 2021.

“We’re in a good place, you know; she doesn’t know how to return phone calls!” Moore said weeks before the unfollow. “But yeah, we’re in a good place. Marlo is the type of person that when she is in a relationship and a friendship with you, she definitely is for you.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is available to stream on Peacock.