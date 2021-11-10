RHOA star Kenya Moore reacts to news that OG NeNe Leakes wants to return to the show

Kenya knows NeNe did a lot for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has reacted to news the OG cast member NeNe Leakes wants to return to the Bravo show.

Hot on the heels of the RHOA Season 14 cast reveal comes the bombshell that NeNe is thinking about getting her peach back. As The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know, NeNe left after Season 12.

The time away has done NeNe good. She is open to returning but insists that a few things happen first, like a sit down with Andy Cohen. NeNe also spilled she has some unfinished business with a couple of the cast members, which she isn’t opposed to addressing on screen.

One cast member weighing in on the possibility that NeNe will make a triumphant return to RHOA is Kenya.

Kenya Moore reacts to news RHOA OG star NeNe Leakes wants to return to show

There’s no question that NeNe and Kenya have had a roller coaster of friendship over the years. They are far from best friends, that’s for sure.

Kenya and NeNe ended their time on the show together on a very sour note. The Dancing with The Stars alum has previously shared the two are not friends but are also not in a bad place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent interview with Daily Pop, Kenya opened up about the possibility of NeNe returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“You know, I don’t know. I know she has a lot of fans, and people love her, and definitely, she has made her mark on the show, and she made the show what it is. I think that interview was from her, you know, wanting to come back,” Kenya shared while promoting Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. “Whether there’s a future for her there in terms of with the network or, you know, the higher-ups, I can’t really speak to that.”

Kenya Moore left The Real Housewives of Atlanta at one point

Should NeNe return for another season of RHOA, she wouldn’t be the first one. Kenya left as a full cast member for Season 11 but still appeared as a guest. Then Kenya regained her Peach for Season 12.

Shereé Whitfield has also left and returned to the hit Bravo show a couple of times. She is back for Season 14 as full-time cast member.

Many changes have taken place on The Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past couple of seasons. Along with NeNe exiting the show, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams both chose to leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta ahead of Season 14.

Kenya Moore has played coy about the NeNe Leakes wanting to return to RHOA. It’s out of Kenya’s hands, so only time will tell if NeNe and Kenya reunite on screen.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.