Porsha Williams talks departure from RHOA and reveals what she’ll miss the most

Porsha Williams talks about her RHOA exit. Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams dealt a real blow to Real Housewives of Atlanta fans when she announced her departure from the show and now she’s explaining her decision.

After a disappointing season that resulted in dismal ratings for the franchise, viewers were anticipating a cast shakeup next year.

However, Porsha’s exit was certainly not what viewers had in mind for Season 14. Many were hopeful that the messy engagement drama surrounding Porsha and her former friend/castmate’s ex-husband Simon Guobadia would be captured by Bravo cameras for the upcoming season.

However, all of that drama will be featured on the reality TV star’s spinoff show Porsha’s Family Matters, which will premiere in a few days.

Porsha Williams explains her RHOA departure

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is finally opening up about her somewhat surprising exit from the show after being a cast member for ten years.

Porsha had a recent chat with The Jasmine Brand after making an announcement on Instagram in September that she was leaving the franchise.

“I knew that I wanted to semi-retire at 40. After I had my daughter, I just knew she was my world. That’s it. I just want as much time with her as possible,” revealed Porsha. “And with me in the past dealing with mental health, I knew that I needed to be as healthy mentally as I could be. No drama, etc. Just in a happy peaceful place for my baby girl.”

Porsha has made quite a few changes in her life since her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Back in August, she announced her exit from Dish Nation after being a host on the show for eight years. Soon after that, she also announced her departure from RHOA.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Porsha Williams says she has grown since being on RHOA

During her chat, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recounted some of her worst experiences on the show and listed “anger management” as something she needed to work through.

“What I needed to do was get my emotions in check, and keep true to my character and understand what’s important.,” noted Porsha. “Through going to counseling during that time, I realized ‘You know what? How [do] you want to leave this world, what legacy [do] you want to leave behind?’ That’s more important than any argument.”

Despite saying goodbye to RHOA Porsha says she has grown from the experience.

Porsha commented, “I’m actually proud of myself that I was able to grow in a positive way. I didn’t stay stagnant. I grew as an entrepreneur–I grew as a woman of substance. I truly found my voice, right on television. I found my way… This is me, take it or leave it.”

As for what she’ll miss the most, Porsha admitted, “I think about the sisterhood–I really do.”

Porsha’s Family Matters premieres Sunday, November 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.