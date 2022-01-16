Reese Witherspoon’s dog looks terrified as they twin in striped sweaters

Reese Witherspoon matched with her pup on Instagram. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

What’s one thing that Reese Witherspoon and her iconic character, Elle Woods, have in common? Their love for their dogs, of course. Reese Witherspoon, 45, uploaded a fun snap to her Instagram account showing off her adorable canine.

The actor and mother-of-three has starred in many exciting projects over the years. She is currently working on the highly-anticipated threequel to the Legally Blonde movie series which is expected to be written by Never Have I Ever’s Mindy Kaling. Jennifer Coolidge is slated to reprise her role as Paulette.

Witherspoon also recently made waves in the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere and the Apple TV hit The Morning Show.

Reese Witherspoon donned matching sweaters with her dog

On January 15, Witherspoon hit Instagram with a silly picture of her and her dog wearing matching sweaters. The two were both decked out in black-and-white horizontal stripes as they posed for the picture.

While wearing their matching sweaters, Reese pressed their faces together and gave the camera a slight smile while her dog looked terrified. The pup was shown staring off into the distance during the snap.

They appeared to be in a room inside of a house as the background shows walls decorated with patterned blue wallpaper. There’s a tall wooden grandfather clock in the background and a cushiony blue chair completing the cozy set-up.

Sharing the image with her 27.2 million followers, Witherspoon captioned it, “I’ve lost the plot,” along with a crooked smiley emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter releases statement about gender

In other news, Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, shared with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, opened up about gender and sexuality on her Instagram story.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, the 22-year-old allowed her followers to submit questions to her Instagram Story.

One question read, “You like boys or girls?”

Phillippe answered, “I’m attracted to… people! [Gender is whatever],” flashing a smile to the camera while showing off her faded pink hair and bright blue eye shadow.

Shutting down the haters, she later went back to add, “I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts. My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech. I intend to keep it that way.”

Currently, Philippe is dating Owen Mahoney and they have been a couple in the public eye since 2019. They occasionally post pictures with one another on Instagram but prefer to keep things on the down-low.