Reese Witherspoon makes snow angels, shares the secret to making it snow

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon treated her Instagram followers to a delightful video of the secret to snow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Reese Witherspoon recently took to Instagram with a short-but-sweet video of her frolicking in the snow, reminding us all on how to be a kid at heart when it comes to a snow day.

And, according to her and her son, they know the secret on how to make it snow, too, and they wanted to share it with us.

Snow angels

The Big Little Lies star treated her 27.1 million Instagram followers to a video of herself enjoying a perfect snow day. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it video, but it’s enough to put you in a good mood and remind us all about the magic a snowy winter day can bring.

In the video, Witherspoon is beaming with excitement and happily enjoying a true Winter Wonderland while making a nice snow angel, laughing, and jumping around playfully, all set to the song Private Idaho by The B-52’s.

It’s downright impossible to watch the video and not smile when watching Reese play gleefully in the snow without a care in the world, just enjoying the moment while donning a sunny yellow hat and a colorful winter jacket to go with her sunny disposition.

So what’s the secret?

According to the Legally Blonde star, her son has known the secret formula to making it snow all along.

“My kid said if you throw ice down the toilet, wear your shirt backwards and dance on the bed… it will snow. I think it worked!! 🧊❄️☃️,” she posted on Thursday.

Which son knew the secret?

Reese didn’t specify which son let her in on the secret, but we could take a guess.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The actress has three children: two sons and one daughter. Her two oldest are Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 22, and Deacon Reese Phillippe, 18, her two children from her first husband, Ryan Phillippe.

Her youngest son is Tennessee James Toth, 9, with her husband James Toth, whom she married in March 2011.

Fans reacted with delight to Witherspoon’s video

Reese’s fans couldn’t get enough enjoyment from her brief clip of her getting in touch with her inner child.

“U are. A snow angel!!!! ❄️👼🏻” exclaimed one follower.

“What fun!” another one of Reese’s fans, Sprinkles Cupcakes co-founder Candace Nelson, admired.

Pic credit: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon, meanwhile, is scheduled to reprise her role as the upbeat and cheery Harvard Law School grad Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde franchise, which was originally released in 2001. A sequel, Legally Blonde 2, was released in 2003.