Reese Witherspoon shares sweet message about her kids following their return to school

Reese Witherspoon is a proud mom. Pic credit: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon is “mom goals” as she shares a sweet post about her children on Instagram. The actor, best known for her lead role in Legally Blonde, often shares social media posts about her personal life, giving her fans some behind-the-scenes insight into her home.

Witherspoon, 45, has three children: Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, Deacon Reese Phillippe, and Tennessee James Toth. Most recently, she wrote on Instagram that she’s “lucky” to be their mom. The Water for Elephants star also shared a post about the trio returning to school.

Fans and Witherspoon’s celebrity peers gushed over the sweet caption, sharing their heartfelt sentiments with the actor.

Witherspoon is ‘lucky’ to be their mom

On August 29, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a picture of her alongside her eldest two children, Ava and Deacon. Writing, “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom,” the actor appeared fresh-faced in the snap. She was donning a black top with puffed-up sleeves and a few statement bracelets.

Her daughter looked stylish, posing in a baggy gray sweatshirt with brown sunglasses resting atop her head. Her eldest son, Deacon, joined in wearing a white henley shirt and a tan hat with pale pink embellishments.

Witherspoon captioned the image, “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chef and husband to Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka commented, “They are lucky to have you!!”

Pic credit: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Celebrity pastry chef Candace Nelson also chimed in. She wrote, “This fills my heart!”

Pic credit: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

A variety of other celebrities commented using different emojis, expressing their love for the family. Katie Couric, Cindy Crawford, and Diane Keaton were among the many.

Days before making this post, Witherspoon was celebrating having an empty nest after her kids all made their way back to school. She posted a reel of herself dancing in yellow pajamas with the caption, “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself.”

Witherspoon opens up about raising children

Earlier this week, the Cruel Intentions actor got candid about the challenges she faced as a new mother back in 1999. Speaking on actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Witherspoon said that she didn’t experience much support with her first child. She shared, “I learned really early that this is not going to work. I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious.”

The actor, who was 23 years old at the time, continued to say, “I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work but it’s just not a one-person job.” She added, “I would even say it’s not a two-person job.”

Prior to this interview, Witherspoon opened up about the joys of having adult children. She told Tracee Ellis Ross in a conversation for Interview, “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now.” Getting emotional, she added, “So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now, Tracee. It’s crazy.”

It appears as though Witherspoon has since mastered motherhood, relishing in all of the silly and fun moments she gets to spend with her three children. While being a mom, she has continued to work as an actor and entrepreneur. Witherspoon recently produced and starred in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, she also works to helm a media company, a retail shop and an online book club.