Legally Blonde was recently added to Netflix and fans are obsessed

It’s time to bring the “bend and snap” back. The 2001 comedy-drama Legally Blonde has made its way onto the Netflix platform, just in time for its 20th anniversary.

The movie originally premiered in the United States on July 13, 2001, and almost 20 years later, it has found a new resurgence of fan energy.

Legally Blonde is currently occupying the number nine slot in the top 10 trending programs on Netflix in the U.S., as of today.

This news has excited the movie’s fans — but hasn’t surprised them, as it’s a total classic.

What is Legally Blonde?

Actors Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge star in this incredible flick about staying true to oneself and finding self-empowerment through rejection.

The movie follows Elle Woods (Witherspoon) on her quest to succeed at Harvard Law School. This fashion merchandising student aced her LSATs and left behind her beloved sorority, Delta Nu, to chase after her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis).

Decked in pink and carrying around an unmatchable level of trendy knowledge, Elle finds herself having trouble fitting in and adjusting to the Harvard curriculum.

While she’s initially motivated by love and jealousy over Warner’s new love interest Vivan (Blair), she eventually discovers that law is her passion. Enlisting the help of student assistant Emmett Richmond (Wilson), Elle kickstarts her path to success.

Legally Blonde was followed by two movies, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde and the lesser-popular Legally Blondes. The latter did not follow Elle Woods’ story and instead introduced two new teenage characters as Woods’ cousins.

The movie also has a Broadway musical spin-off with the same title, Legally Blonde: the Musical, filmed professionally and released as a movie by MTV.

What is next for Legally Blonde?

Excitingly enough, there is currently a threequel in the works for Legally Blonde. Attached to the project are Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project, Netflix’s Never Have I Ever).

Also involved is comedy writer Dan Goor who has credits on Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many late-night talk shows.

Confirmed by MGM Studios last October, the third movie is expected to premiere in 2022.

What are fans saying?

Fans were stoked to see that this adored classic is now easily accessible for streaming. Netflix added it on April 1.

Fan Kedzie Teller tweeted, “Don’t mind me watching Legally Blonde for the second night in a row now that it’s back on @netflix” and his many comments are filled with similar sentiments.

Don’t mind me watching Legally Blonde for the second night in a row now that it’s back on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/PUGEoHmGX5 — Kedzie Teller (@Kedz) April 6, 2021

Netflix has also poked some fun at the movie’s new arrival.

Following a popular meme format, they took two screen captures from Legally Blonde and edited them to be black and white. They then added a caption, pretending like the pictures were from a long time ago.

This has been the format of many viral posts on Twitter.

Above two images of Elle Woods, they wrote, “This is my great grandmother Eleanor, who graduated from Harvard in 1944. She really loved the law.”

This is my great grandmother Eleanor, who graduated from Harvard in 1944. She really loved the law. pic.twitter.com/wPVqATzj2h — Netflix (@netflix) April 5, 2021

In all, there seem to be no objections to Legally Blonde’s late arrival on the streaming platform. While they’re at it, Netflix might as well complete the holy trinity of blondes by adding the movies Clueless and House Bunny.

Fingers crossed for more throwbacks!

Legally Blonde is currently streaming on Netflix.