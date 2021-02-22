Nzingha Stewart, Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldana are working on a new Netflix series

Pictures of (L-R) Nzingha Stewart, Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldana. Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency.

It was recently announced that Tall Girl director Nzingha Stewart will be directing five episodes of the upcoming Netflix limited series From Scratch.

Who is Nzingha Stewart?

Nzingha Stewart is a director best known for helming the Netflix teen comedy Tall Girl. She also directed two episodes of Little Fires Everywhere for Hulu, a family drama starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon.

Additionally, Stewart directed single episodes of the popular ABC series The Fosters and Pretty Little Liars.

Stewart has been nominated for six awards for her work on Little Fires Everywhere and With This Ring, including two NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

What is From Scratch?

Described by Netflix, From Scratch is a “sweeping, autobiographical romance that follows an American woman as she falls in love with a Sicilian man while studying abroad in Italy then builds a life with him in the United States.”

The lead woman unexpectedly has to say goodbye to her lover after he passes away from an illness. After that, “she is challenged to pull herself through grief so she can raise their daughter as they would have raised her together: with hope, joy and infinite love.”

It is based on a New York Times Best-selling novel by Tembi Locke titled, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home.

Starring and executive producing this Netflix limited series is actor Zoe Saldana. She has had a long and steady career for over two decades, most recently playing Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Nyota Uhura in Star Trek Beyond.

Joining as co-producers for From Scratch are Saldana’s sisters Cisely Saldana and Mariel Saldana. Also co-producing is Reese Witherspoon alongside Lauren Neustadter who previously worked together in Little Fires Everywhere under Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s production company.

Witherspoon commented on her Instagram story, saying, “So thrilled to have @Nzingbling [Nzingha Stewart] directing another @HelloSunshine project!”

Director Stewart also shared the news, writing, “This is my dream job. Thank you God (& the goddesses – Reese & Lauren & Emily & Attica & Tembi & Zoe).”

Author Locke, who describes herself on Instagram as “mom, actor, advocate” also commented on the recent news. She captioned her post, “I’m so honored and thrilled to work with this AMAZING talent. She is a dream come true!”

As of now, there is no release day for From Scratch.

From Scratch will stream on Netflix.