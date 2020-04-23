Little Fires Everywhere Season 2: Here’s what we know about a potential second season

The finale of Little Fires Everywhere aired last night on Hulu, and it left many fans wanting more, leading to calls for a second season.

The miniseries, which stars Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, tells a tense and gripping story about clashing mothers and intertwined families in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Season 1 came to an end after eight episodes.

The Hulu original series was adapted from Celeste Ng’s best-selling novel of the same name.

It features the so-called “picture-perfect” Richardson family (Witherspoon as the matriarch), as their life is turned upside down when a mother and daughter move into their late ’90s Ohio neighborhood.

The novel, and miniseries, features a look at race, class, and motherhood.

In the finale, Mia (Washington) and Pearl (Lexi Underwood) pack up their car and leave town as the Richardson family home goes up in flames, which is just how Ng’s novel ended.

So with the source material concluded, is a second season even a possibility?

Fans sing the praises of Little Fires Everywhere

Many fans took to social media to voice their praise of a quality show and their hopes that there would be a second season.

Me looking up to see if there’s gonna be a season 2 of Little Fires Everywhere @ReeseW pic.twitter.com/YRyFXu7h1v — 👑MaKayla 👑 (@Mak_daddyK) April 22, 2020

Essence Gant threatened to cancel her subscription to Hulu unless they came up with goods.

She wrote: “If there’s not a season 2, I will cancel my Hulu subscription and tell everyone I love to do the same. Don’t test me.”

If there’s not a season 2 I will cancel my Hulu subscription and tell everyone I love to do the same. Don’t test me. #LittleFiresEverywhere pic.twitter.com/8jyWbnV8ib — Essence Gant (@TheEssenceOf_) April 22, 2020

Kalen Allen called the show, “nothing but perfection!!!!” and added, “We better get a season 2.”

So, will there be a second season of Little Fires Everywhere?

Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a second season as the show was always intended to have a limited run.

The series has already covered all that happened in Celeste Ng’s novel, and then some, given they added in flashbacks to help move the story along.

Don’t worry, though, all is not lost.

There is a precedent for limited series coming back with a brand new season, especially if the show is a success like this one has been.

Big Little Lies has already proven successful, and it also happens to be a show that involves Reese Witherspoon.

There’s also the fact that Little Fires’ showrunner, Liz Tigelaar, has said she’d love to do more.

She told Vulture, “Personally, I would love to do a season two because this was the best creative experience of my life.”

Tigelaar also said that she feels the characters have more stories to tell; however, she thought that a spin-off series rather than a second season would be more apt.

She also told EW Entertainment that, “this is a close-ended story to me, and we’ve ended it where it ends.”

Celeste Ng has also suggested she’d be up for another season, she told Vulture, “You never say never, right?”

The show garnered a ton of praise for it’s tense and gripping storyline and its fantastic soundtrack too.

The Hulu Press Site allegedly now refers to the final episode as the “Season 1 finale.” Their choice of words certainly suggests that might have a new series on their minds.

Reese Witherspoon was in the news earlier this month after her clothing label, Draper James, announced it was giving away free dresses to teachers across the nation as thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.