Draper James dress giveaway for teachers: What Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand is doing

Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company, Draper James, has announced plans to donate 250 dresses to teachers across the United States in a show of appreciation for the nation’s educators.

The Oscar-winning actresses’ clothing business is doing so as a thank you to teachers who strived to continue educating and have taken on an extra workload doing during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Legally Blonde star said in a statement, “These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers.”

The mother of three continued, “During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids.

“Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.”

Draper James want to say thank you to hardworking teachers

Draper James took to Instagram to write: “We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children.

“To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.”

How do teachers get their free dress?

To get your free dress you have to apply. Teachers can fill out the form linked here. You’ll need a Google (Gmail) email address to fill out the form.

Don’t be tardy though teachers; you have to fill out the form before Sunday, April 5, at 11:59 PM ET. Draper James will then be touch next week on Tuesday, April 7, with details on how to claim your dress.

If any teachers do miss out on this offer, they can still get 25 percent off Draper James’ online orders for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5.

Draper James isn’t the first company to start giving away free stuff as we all struggle to come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO announced that they would be giving away 500 hours of free TV shows and movies on their streaming networks, including The Sopranos, Veep, and The Wire.

Fender Play recently offered free online guitar and bass lessons to the first 100,000 to sign up.