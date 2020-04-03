Free HBO: 500 hours of shows will stream for nothing on Stay Home Box Office

HBO is doing its part to make social-distancing more bearable by making 500 hours of programming absolutely free, through the #StayHomeBoxOffice promotion.

The offer, which unfortunately is time-restricted, kicks off on April 3 and will include free streaming of the likes of The Sopranos, The Wire, and Veep as well as lots of HBO documentaries and a selection of Warner Bros. movies.

Before you ask, no Game of Thrones. Sorry.

In a statement, HBO said the aim was “to provide some entertainment relief for those doing their part to keep everyone safe and healthy in this time of social isolation.”

HBO releasing hit shows and Disney movies for free

Ballers, Six Feet Under, and True Blood will also all be available for our viewing enjoyment.

The animated films are, of course, more aimed at children or families. We’ll be getting: The Lego Movie 2, Detective Pikachu, and Smallfoot.

They’re giving us no less than ten documentaries to feast our brains on, which include The Apollo, The Inventor, The Case Against Adnan Syed, and Jane Fonda In Five Acts.

My bosses want me to tell you these series will be available to stream on HBO NOW and HBO GO for free starting tomorrow:@BallersHBO

Barry@SiliconHBO

Six Feet Under

The Sopranos

Succession

True Blood@VeepHBO

The Wire#StayHomeBoxOffice — HBO (@HBO) April 2, 2020

The programming will be available to stream without a subscription on HBO Now and HBO Go.

This is bound to give a boost to their future subscriptions, and it comes just before its HBO Max service, which includes everything on HBO, launches in May for $14.99 per month.

Streaming networks have seen dramatic increase in user traffic

HBO Now, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming networks have all seen an increase in user traffic since the lockdown began last month.

This rise in user traffic is likely to continue in the coming month, particularly when we have the office of the Governor of California getting Larry David to tell us all to stay at home and watch TV, as they did on Tuesday.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Lots of entertainment companies have fiddled around with their schedules and release dates to keep us better entertained, while we quarantine ourselves as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The Hallmark channel gave us a whole weekend of Christmas movies a couple of weeks ago.

HBO isn’t the first company to be offering us free stuff. Fender Play gave away free guitar and bass lessons to the first 100,000 to sign up.

The internet, of course, is finding lots of ways to keep us all entertained in these trying times with old and new challenges and memes making appearances.

An old movie challenge from 2015 reappeared this week. 66 Movies in a Picture tests your movie knowledge by getting you to pick out movie references from a picture.