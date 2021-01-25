Guardians of the Galaxy actors arrive in Australia for Thor: Love & Thunder

If there was any doubt that Thor: Love & Thunder, the fourth movie in the Thor series, was not going to be an all-star affair, those doubts have been erased.

It appears that almost every member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, except Gamora, will be part of the movie.

Thor: Love & Thunder to include Guardians of the Galaxy

On Saturday, Sean Gunn showed up in Australia, where Thor: Love & Thunder is currently in production.

For those who don’t know, Sean Gunn is the brother of Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and he plays Kraglin in the Guardians movies.

However, he also has one other very important role.

While Bradley Cooper voices Rocket Raccoon in the movies, it is Sean Gunn who does the motion capture for the rodent hero.

With Gunn there, almost every member of the Guardians of the Galaxy has shown up for the shooting of Thor: Love & Thunder.

Karen Gillan (Nebula) is already there and has been hosting live streams with fans where she has been answering questions.

Dave Bautista is also there and has been connecting online with fans concerning cooking.

Vin Diesel, who voices Groot, already said that the Guardians would be part of the movie, and then Chris Pratt was the first to officially announce he was in the movie.

Pom Klementieff (Mantis) is also there for the shoot.

Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming out after Thor: Love & Thunder, this looks to follow up the fact that Thor left with the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

What is Thor: Love & Thunder about?

Thor: Love & Thunder will obviously feature the adventures of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, at least at the start.

However, the movie will do so much more than that.

It was already revealed at Comic-Con last year that Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) was returning after skipping out on Thor: Ragnarok. Not only that, but she looks to be taking on the role she had in the comics when she became Thor.

Tessa Thompson will also be back. The former Valkyrie was left in charge of Asgard when Thor left Earth.

As for the major story, the bad guy will be Gorr the God Butcher, an alien being that travels through the universe with the goal of killing every god in existence.

Christian Bale has signed on to play Gorr the God Butcher, bringing the former Dark Knight to the MCU.

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.