Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has entered into a new phase of filmmaking and will expand its world in theaters and on TV.

With Disney+ succeeding as a streaming service, Marvel has its own home to deliver its product without having to strike up deals with ABC, Netflix, or Hulu, as they did in the past.

Here is a look at every movie and TV show that is coming from Marvel in 2021.

Marvel movie/TV schedule: 2021

The first Marvel series for Disney+ hits on January 15 with WandaVision.

This series will see Vision and Wanda return from The Avengers as they live in a world straight out of classic television sitcoms.

The question is who created this world and what is to blame.

The next release is another Disney+ series hitting on March 19 with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This sees the two Captain America supporting characters return as a new man has taken up the shield in U.S. Agent.

The MCU moves back to the movie theaters with Black Widow on May 7. This movie takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

The same month that Black Widow hits theaters, Loki arrives on Disney+ in May. Remember, Loki is still alive thanks to the time travel in Avengers: Endgame. He also has one of the Infinity Stones.

The next movie to hit theaters is Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9. This will be the first big summer blockbuster for the MCU since 2019 and will feature the first Asian lead in a movie that was also written and directed by Asian filmmakers (similar to Black Panther and African American filmmakers and cast).

As the title explains, this will bring in the real Mandarin, which was only hinted at in Iron Man 3.

The next movie will come on November 5 with Eternals. This is similar to Guardians of the Galaxy as it will introduce more cosmic characters. The cast is top-notch too, with Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Salma Hayek.

Finally, Spider-Man 3 hits on Dec. 17, and it looks like a huge deal as it appears like it will bring back the Spider-Man actors from past franchises, a ton of enemies from the past, and even Doctor Strange.

Other possible Marvel 2021 releases

There are also three other shows that are rumored to hit later in 2021, but these have no release date yet.

First, there is a show called What If…?, which is supposed to hit Disney+ later in Summer 2021. This is a series that takes each movie released in the MCU and asks what if something happened that changed everything.

This will be animated and all the voice actors from the movies will return to their roles.

Also, there are two more shows that should hit late in 2021.

The first is Ms. Marvel, which is the first Arab-American lead hero to lead a series. Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a teenager who gained her powers as an Inhuman.

The second is Hawkeye, which will see Jeremy Renner come back to the role of Hawkeye and will mentor the next Hawkeye, a young girl named Kate Bishop.