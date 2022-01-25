Tia Booth shuts down rumors that Tayshia Adams was ‘kicked out of Bachelor Nation’

Tia Booth claps back at rumors surrounding Tayshia Adams. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams made headlines when her exit from the Click Bait podcast was announced and Tayshia’s surprising departure left many to speculate as to what may have motivated her exit.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Tia Booth would be taking Tayshia’s place as host.

Now, Tia has weighed in and shut down rumors surrounding Tayshia being “kicked out of Bachelor Nation.”

Tia Booth shuts down Tayshia Adams rumor

A Bachelor Nation fan page shared a recent headline that read, “Tayshia Adams exits Bachelor Nation podcast ‘Click Bait,’ Tia Booth takes over.”

The page also shared a comment from a fan who appeared to think Tayshia did not leave the franchise willingly and instead was kicked out due to her split from fiance and The Bachelorette Season 16 star Zac Clark.

The fan wrote, “omg that is so horrible!! So if you break up you’re essentially kicked out of BN?!”

Tia caught wind of the fan’s comment and question, and she responded back by shutting down the fan’s assumption.

Tia’s reply began bluntly as she wrote, “no.”

Tia then continued on, writing, “The person that insinuated that isn’t affiliated with BN and doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Breakups are extremely common within The Bachelor franchise and so Tayshia’s difficult breakup from Zac Clark does not seem like something she would be penalized for.

Since news broke of Tayshia’s exit, she has been enjoying city life and hasn’t felt the need to directly comment or immerse herself in the drama.

Tayshia Adams has had an eventful run within The Bachelor franchise

Tayshia Adam’s has had quite a whirlwind experience since joining The Bachelor franchise and experiencing the show from nearly every role possible.

First, Tayshia debuted on The Bachelor Season 23 where she made it all the way to fantasy suites with Colton Underwood.

Then, Tayshia starred on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 where she struck up an eccentric love connection with John Paul Jones. The pair broke up on the island and then rekindled away from the cameras, only to officially go their separate ways shortly after.

After her stint on BIP, Tayshia returned to the franchise as the leading lady of The Bachelorette Season 16. Memorably, Tayshia filled the role after Clare Crawley fell in love and left with Dale Moss during that same season.

Along with hosting the Bachelor Nation podcast, Click Bait, Tayshia earned the coveted hosting role on The Bachelorette and cohosted two seasons with Kaitlyn Bristowe after Chris Harrison departed from the franchise.

As her star and followers (currently at 1.8 million) continue to rise, time will tell what’s next for Tayshia.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.