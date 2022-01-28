Kate Beckinsale shows off her sculpted abs and legs in a matching yellow skirt, jacket, and crop-top

Kate Beckinsale was a real vision in yellow as she showed off her toned body in a recent Instagram photo dump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kate Beckinsale showed off her toned physique recently with her latest Instagram photo dump and the photos were eye-catching.

Kate wore a bright yellow Moschino skirt suit with matching crop-top

The Underworld actress, 48, absolutely slayed in a sunshine-yellow skirt suit with a matching yellow bandeau-bra style crop top underneath, posting the series of photos on her Instagram page for fans to enjoy.

Kate looked super slim and toned in the uplifting ensemble that made the dreary winter fade away into thoughts of summer.

The outspoken social media goddess looked like she had been transplanted from another season in the gorgeous attire, adding some of her own style to the look by throwing on some adorable animal pins on the jacket and skirt.

Kate paired the clothes with some seriously high platform heels, a black bow to add some decoration to her sleek ponytail, and some gold earrings.

Her fluffy Persian cat Clive, who is Instagram famous thanks to his owner, joined the actress for his own time in the spotlight, sitting next to Kate or on her lap as he calmly wore a cute pink shirt decorated with pigs.

Kate keeps her figure toned by doing some pretty intense workouts

With some heart-stopping and envy-inducing pics that show off how fit she is in her late 40’s, Kate’s physique is born from some pretty tough workout sessions.

The movie star talked to Women’s Health last year about how she stays in shape, admitting that she didn’t start exercising until she was in her 20’s after director Michael Bay told her she needed to lose weight before filming for Pearl Harbor began.

“It wasn’t great, it didn’t make me feel good,” Kate told the magazine about the request, adding that she now values exercise as part of her mental health and for mood-boosting.

She revealed that tackling exercise right away in the morning has been best for her to keep motivated and stick to a schedule.

Kate also said that she delves right into the intensity of the workouts, keeping up the effort through the entire hour.

Mixing cardio with targeting different muscle groups by taking on some punching, yoga, intervals, and compound training, Kate has certainly proved that hard work really does pay off.