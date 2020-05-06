Kate Beckinsale calls criticism of her dating younger men ‘ridiculous’ as she hits out at gender stereo-typing

Kate Beckinsale has hit out at critics who judge her for how she lives her life, calling their remarks “ridiculous.”

She believes she draws unfair criticism because of her age and gender, despite living in a “respectful manner.”

The 46-year-old Underworld actress also hit out at people who stereotype women over a certain age.

Beckinsale says she has faced criticism recently for dating men who are considerably younger than her. Last year she made headlines when she became involved with SNL’s Pete Davidson despite the 20-year-age gap.

She again raised some eyebrows when she began dating 22-year-old Canadian musician Goody Grace at the start of this year. Grace is currently self-isolating with Beckinsale at her Los Angeles home.

Beckinsale recently sat down with Women’s Health and vented about criticisms she’s endured.

“It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all… ‘Oh my god, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting’,” Beckinsale said. “Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me.”

“If everyone’s sh–ting on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute, especially if there’s really nothing wrong,” she explained.

“If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”

Kate Beckinsale says men aren’t held to the same standard as women

She also called out the different standards men are held to.

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo.”

“It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ Or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ Or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?” she explained.

Beckinsale was previously in a relationship with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003, and the pair had a daughter together, 21-year-old Lily.

She then had a 12-year marriage to director Len Wiseman but divorced in 2016.

Kate Beckinsale always entertains on Instagram

Beckinsale has a massive presence on Instagram where she is always witty and entertaining; she posts lots of videos often featuring her two Persian cats, Willow and Clive,

And she also regularly documents her antics with best friend Johnny Voluck, showing how the pair like to have fun.

She’s often singing or dancing with Clive or Willow, and on one occasion, she pretended to wash the floor with one of her cats.

Beckinsale proves household pets can make excellent dusters.

Please keep the cat videos coming, Kate.