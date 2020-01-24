Kate Beckinsale shows why her friend Jonathan Voluck is JUST the wrong height to be her dance partner

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kate Beckinsale was at the Spotify Hosts Best New Artist party in Los Angeles last night and appeared, judging by the video she posted to Instagram, to have had a whale of a time.

She posted a boomerang video of herself and her BFF Jonathan Voluck to her 3.9 million followers, pulling off an interesting dance move. Kate jiggled/danced herself as Jonathan simulated burying his face in her cleavage. An easy task for him given his head height is precisely level with Kate’s breasts.

Kate posted with the caption, “@jsauluck is my best choice in all things except marriage and dance partner height.”

She was wearing a very impressive sparkly dark jumpsuit, whereas her more casually dressed dancing partner was sporting a fetching leather beret.

After five hours, the video has nearly half a million views and almost 65,000 likes. Neither Kate or Jonathan posted any more videos or photos to social media from the party, but they were spotted posing together for photos.

Jonathan Voluck appears regularly on Kate’s Instagram feed, and the pair seem to be very good friends. They recently vacationed together in Mexico, leading to some racy swimwear shots on Instagram from both of them.

He is significantly shorter in stature than Kate, who is by no means a giant herself at 5-7. The size difference between the pair makes for lots of comedic looking shots.

The pair have never been romantically linked and are emphatic that they are just friends.

Still, it’s easy to see why some people may wonder when they post pictures from Holidays together with the caption “Honeymooners,” followed by a couple with a heart emoji.

So, who is Jonathan Voluck?

It’s unclear how the pair met, but they seem to have been close for quite some time now. Just like Kate, he is a prolific poster on Instagram and has over 5000 followers.

His LinkedIn account describes him as an Executive Assistant to SVP of Drama Development in Paramount Television at Paramount Pictures, and his Facebook page says he’s a casting associate.

In one of Kate’s posts, a fan asked, “Who is that man?” and she responded with, “One of those philosophical questions we grapple with.”

One thing we can be sure of is that Kate’s Instagram game remains incredibly strong.