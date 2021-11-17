Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended but what’s next for the singer and does she want to have another baby?

Britney Spears is finally free from her conservatorship but fans want to know what lies ahead. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears is thanking her fans for their support and addressing some burning questions.

Britney Spears says she looks forward to driving a car, owning an ATM card, and buying candles again

The pop princess, 40, took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a video addressing fans’ questions regarding her future and going into more depth about her feelings surrounding the termination of her 13-year-long conservatorship.

“I’m just grateful, honestly, for each day and being able to have, um, the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman and, um, owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles…it’s the little things for us women but it makes a huge difference,” the singer shared in her candid video.

Britney went on to clarify that she did not want to be viewed as a victim but rather wanted to shed light on the situation she was forced into, in the hopes it might help others currently in similar situations.

She also threw some more shade at her family, saying, “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house.”

Britney had no qualms about dragging her family through the mud on social media this year as she fought for freedom from the control of her father Jamie, who was the one maintaining the conservatorship.

The singer made sure to give heartfelt thanks to those involved in the #FreeBritney movement, saying that she couldn’t have gotten as far as she did without her fans’ vocal support of her.

“Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long and, um, I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything and, um, because of you guys and the awareness of the kind of knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long you gave it awareness…and because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way,” she shared.

Britney has hinted recently that she is ready for a baby

Within the same day as her touching and informative video, Britney gave fans some real fodder for gossip when she posted a black and white photo of two adult feet standing next to a child’s feet.

Britney captioned the cryptic shot with, “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!⁣”

The singer shares two sons, Jayden and Sean, with ex Kevin Federline but was restricted by her conservatorship to have any more children with her boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari.

The news of just how controlling Britney’s conservatorship was really shook fans to the core this year, with shocking revelations coming out about the singer’s inability to drive her own car, take out her IUD, and make any of her own decisions regarding her future.

Now that the conservatorship is officially over, Britney appears to be enjoying her freedom and currently has her sights set on marrying Sam, who proposed this September after her father announced he would consider ending his reign over her life.

Though a date has yet to be set, Britney did reveal that her wedding dress is currently being made by designer Donatella Versace.