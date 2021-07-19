Britney Spears lashes out at Jamie Lynn Spears amid conservatorship drama: ‘My so-called support system hurt me deeply’

Britney Spears has aired out her recent thoughts on Instagram. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Pop icon Britney Spears has been in the news nonstop given the recent updates on her conservatorship battle and the power behind the #FreeBritney movement. In the past few weeks, she has testified against her conservatorship, stating that multiple beneficiaries of it have ‘abused’ her and ‘ruined her life.’

In a heartbreaking testimony on June 23, Spears recounted, “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Now, Spears has taken to her Instagram account to call out her unsupportive followers and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, while also sharing that she will not be performing on stage again.

This post took many fans by surprise as they have been doubtful about the management of Spears’ social media accounts due to the irregularity in her posts. However, this latest update may have fans leaning in the other direction as it is extremely candid and bold, sharing an inside scoop into Spears’ life.

Spears is done performing onstage

In an Instagram post made on July 17, Spears coupled a profanity-ridden image with a long caption telling her followers, “If you don’t like what you see, unfollow me.” Among this long caption was a confirmation that she will not be back on stage ‘anytime soon.’

While this news didn’t take many devoted fans by surprise, as Spears has reported her management team to be manipulative and abusive on multiple occasions, many were shocked by the lack of censorship in her post.

The image read, “Take me as I am, or kiss my a**, eat s*** and step on Legos.”

In her caption, Spears wrote, “For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think.

She continued: “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time.”

Spears calls out her family

In addition to sharing her message about not returning to the stage while under the control of her conservatorship, Spears also threw major shade at her sister, bringing up events from a few years back.

At the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn Spears hit the stage with Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and Sofia Carson to perform in a Britney Spears tribute. The younger Spears sister was decked in a black bodysuit while she jumped around and sang to the 2011 hit Till the World Ends.

In the same Instagram caption referenced above, Britney Spears added, “I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit!!!! I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!”

She went on to write, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try!!!”

Twitter quickly sided with Britney Spears, recirculating videos from the performance, showing her obvious annoyance. One fan wrote, “Whoa oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, I’m so embarrassed for Jamie Lynn right now oh oh oh oh oh! #FreeBritney #JamieLynnSpearsIsOverParty”

Another shared a clip of Britney Spears being interviewed at the awards show. When asked how she felt about seeing her sister on stage, Britney Spears’ initial response was, “No words,” before glancing at her sister and saying, “I was so surprised and she was so cute.”

Well, things are definitely awkward between the Spears siblings. But nonetheless, fans are stoked to see Britney Spears get candid on her social media accounts as many fervently feel as though she is gaining more autonomy over her career and public image.