Britney Spears divides fans as she dances in video while wearing sparkly bodysuit

Britney Spears showed off her dance moves while wearing a full-length, embossed silver bodysuit, and fans have mixed feelings.

The princess of pop, 39, rocked out in the elaborate outfit, displaying the free-style dancing fans have come to know her by in recent times.

Britney Spears wore a sparkly, highly embossed, silver bodysuit in her latest Instagram post

With intricate and swirly patterns, the sparkly suit covered Britney’s body from her ankles all the way up onto her neck, tapering off at the wrists and showing a playful hint of skin down the front section of her upper torso.

Despite her apparent attempt to simply move her body while asking fans if she should wear the suit or switch to a dress, the post garnered a lot of concerned comments from her followers.

One person made sure to let the …Baby One More Time singer know that they hoped she was doing okay, saying, “I think I speak for most, when I say we love you Britney. We hope you are ok and happy. You deserve nothing less beautiful.”

Another fan shared their support, telling Britney, “Thanks for sharing, you are amazing. We love you queen.”

Despite some positive notes, many fans seemed less than excited about the post, sharing their concerns for the singer’s well-being.

“I still don’t think she’s okay,” one user said while another expressed that they were “genuinely concerned” about the singer.

Britney had the internet reeling last year when she posted a since-deleted video of herself dancing to Justin Timberlake’s song Filthy. According to Monsters & Critics, fans were thrilled, giving the singer more than 2 million views as of April 2020.

Even more incredibly, Justin Timberlake himself commented on his ex’s video with some laughing/crying emojis and hands-together emojis to show his support.

Who is Sam Asghari and how long have he and Britney Spears been together?

According to an article published by Monsters & Critics in 2019, Britney Spears’s boyfriend of about five years was a personal trainer before turning his sights to modeling and acting.

The hunky boyfriend of pop music’s most famous singer, Sam was born in Tehran, Iran, and immigrated to America when he was 12.

After his successful modeling career got started, Sam looked for gigs within the music video world, scoring a small part in Fifth Harmony’s video for Work From Home.

In 2016, he nailed a bigger part in Britney’s video for her song Slumber Party and Sam told Men’s Health in 2018 that he was super “excited…to meet one of the biggest artists of all time” and that he had “butterflies,” cracking a joke to the singer about forgetting what her name was to try to break the ice.

With five years behind them, the duo appears to continue to remain as strong as ever and have fans wondering if a proposal is in the couple’s near future. Only time will tell, but for the moment, fans can continue to enjoy seeing pics of Britney’s beau on her social media page.