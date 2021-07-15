Britney Spears dresses like a sexy maid, has fans concerned over alleged missing caption previously posted

Britney Spears has been in the news almost daily as she fights for freedom from conservatorship Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears continues to worry fans with her latest Instagram post.

The pop-star princess, 39, posed for a series of sexy pictures while wearing a yellow and black maid outfit that accentuated her bust and the comments quickly flooded the star’s page.

While the caption was simply a series of heel emojis fans, were not having it.

According to her followers, Britney had originally captioned the pictures with a lengthier share, as one fan said, “So this post said something completely different a few seconds ago!!!!”

Another fan replied, mentioning that “it said something about “her maids getting their nails done but she can’t.”

Someone else elaborated, explaining that Britney had said something about her maids being able to get their nails done but she isn’t allowed to due to her conservatorship.

It’s been tense for Britney Spearsas as she battles to regain control of her life

With Britney in the news almost daily right now as she struggles to release herself from the bonds of her conservatorship, the comments from her fan base have increasingly expressed worry for the singer’s well-being as well as doubts that certain posts are actually coming from her.

It was announced recently that the icon’s social media sites are in fact controlled by others in a shocking revelation shared by Page Six.

According to the magazine, Britney Spears’ former hairdresser, Billy Brasfield, has added his voice to the throng of those who doubt the realness of the singer’s posts.

Speaking with Page Six, Billy said that namely a post made to Britney’s Instagram page in which she expressed her dismay over the documentary Framing Britney Spears may not have been written solely by the singer.

“I immediately knew it was not her,” he shared. “What was upsetting (about it)… it was basically a narrative denouncing her fans and the Free Britney movement and people now taking a very conscious look at the facts and what is going on,” he concluded.

Fans questioned another post from Britney earlier in the week after she posted a nude snap of her back, claiming that someone else had taken control of her account and that the photo wasn’t Britney because her tattoos were suspiciously missing.

Britney Spears shared some good news with fans

After a grueling battle in which the courts have not given the singer much hope, Britney finally nabbed a big win this week when she was granted the ability to choose her own legal representation.

To celebrate the turning of the tide in her favor, the pop princess took to Instagram with an exuberant caption next to a video clip that showed her riding a horse and then doing cartwheels in the grass.



“Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!!” she wrote. “New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me … You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!!”

Along with thousands of her fans, Britney’s boyfriend chimed in with a comment on the news, saying, “Internet is about to explode #freebritney.”

As the conservatorship struggle rages on in full force, only time will tell what the final outcome will be for Britney.

One thing for certain is that she has a loyal following that continues to stand by her during her time of need.