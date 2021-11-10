Britney Spears revealed her wedding dress is currently being made by designer Donatella Versace

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September after five years together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears just gave fans a huge hint about her upcoming wedding with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The princess of pop, 39, posted a gorgeous photo of herself on her Instagram page and her outfit choice was a knock-out.

Wearing a see-through, blush pink gown with off-the-shoulder straps and a corset bodice, Britney looked ravishing as she sat on the floor and pushed her body upward slightly with her arms behind her.

She kept her long, blonde hair down around her shoulders, her bangs framing her face lightly on the sides of her cheekbones, and her makeup was clean and subtle to not detract from the dress.

Britney Spears’ wedding dress is currently being made by Donatella Versace

Britney captioned the shot with some big news that provided the first real bit of information regarding the star’s upcoming wedding, which has yet to be given a specific date.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” wrote the singer about the photosets.

The comment section quickly became flooded with support from Britney’s followers, as they have been known to provide in the past during the singer’s tumultuous years locked in her conservatorship battle.

“You look like a princess🎀🎀 👑👑👑CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS😍😍😍😍,” penned one excited fan.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Another person wrote, “DONNATELLA OMFG GIRLIE 😍,” with many others adding hearts, crowns, and heart-eyed emojis to express their support.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears got engaged shortly after scoring a major win in court over her conservatorship legal battle

While Britney has a lot to celebrate these days, the past few years have been rough for the 90’s icon.

After spending 13 long years under the restriction of a conservatorship, which was controlled by her father Jamie, the singer began to battle hard for her freedom this past year.

With a Free Britney movement having already been around for years prior, the trend gained momentum when fans grew suspicious that Britney was being forced to perform against her will and that medical decisions were being made for her.

Britney’s Instagram posts often had fans concerned as many believed they were not coming directly from the singer but perhaps from the team behind her conservatorship.

Despite suffering some blows along the way, the pop princess finally triumphed when her father agreed recently to end her conservatorship immediately.

Although this huge win only just happened this month, Britney and Sam were able to get engaged back in September, after 5 years together, when Jamie Spears first officially filed to terminate his standing as his daughter’s conservator.

Now, with Jamie agreeing to step down, Britney will be free to enjoy her life with Sam and plan what should be an incredible wedding.