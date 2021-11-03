Britney Spears’ father files to immediately end conservatorship

Britney Spears at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Britney Spears has been locked into a conservatorship where her father has overseen her entire life for over 13 years. This November, it may finally be coming to an end.

According to PEOPLE, Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, “sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing.”

The statement came from Jamie Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten, who says that the request is “unconditional” with no further demands.

Weingarten continued, saying that Jamie would do anything to protect and care for his daughter, including ending the conservatorship.

Jamie requesting to end the conservatorship comes as a surprise considering his previous insistence over its necessity, so many are cautious of what he is trying to accomplish.

Is there an ulterior motive to end the conservatorship?

Jamie Spears first changed his position on Britney’s conservatorship back in September. His change of heart was surprising to many, including Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

PEOPLE reports that Rosengart had requested information regarding Britney’s former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, just weeks before Jamie Spears changed his position and filed to end the conservatorship.

Due to his change in position after the information was requested, it was speculated by some that Jamie Spears may be trying to hide something.

However, Jamie Spears’ attorney, Weingarten, says that they have nothing to hide and even goes as far as to say that “Jamie believes that every aspect of the Conservatorship should be made available for public examination.”

Lou M Taylor and Controlling Britney Spears

With the request for information regarding Britney’s former business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, boss Louise “Lou” Taylor has also been under close scrutiny.

There have been several documentaries regarding Spears and her conservatorship, and Lou Taylor’s potential involvement has been repeatedly questioned.

Taylor and Tri Star’s alleged involvement in the conservatorship was spotlighted in FX and Hulu’s The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, CNN’s Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom, and Netflix’s Britney vs Spears.

Controlling Britney Spears accused an associate of Taylor’s of monitoring Britney’s iPhone through an iPad that was kept locked away, but the firm denied these accusations.

The CNN special and the Netflix documentary also both touched on Lou Taylor’s potential involvement in Britney’s conservatorship, though Taylor denied these claims.

Separately, there have also been allegations that Taylor tried to convince Lindsay Lohan’s mother to file conservatorship over her daughter’s estate.

The next court date for Britney Spears is on November 12, where the conservatorship could potentially be terminated once and for all.